Is The Undeclared War on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Undeclared War’ is a British science fiction thriller series set in the near future that follows a team of analysts dealing with an unexpected cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system. Created by Peter Kosminsky, the dystopian series features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Edward Holcroft, Adrian Lester, and Hannah Khalique-Brown. The intriguing and futuristic premise is bound to spark an interest in you, especially if you are into the specific genre. In that case, you might be eager to know more about the series and where you can watch it. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

What is The Undeclared War About?

Set in dystopian 2024, ‘The Undeclared War’ revolves around a competent team of analysts working in the GCHQ that works together secretly to deal with a dangerous cyberattack on the nation’s electoral system. Among them is a young student named Saara Parvan, working in the malware department to get some work experience. On her first day, she finds herself in the middle of a data war with Russia that may have some consequences transcending cyberspace. Now that you are more interested than ever to catch the series yourself, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Undeclared War on Netflix?

Sadly, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Undeclared War’ on its extensive platform. However, there are plenty of other alternatives that are available for streaming on the streaming giant, such as ‘Unit 42‘ and ‘Glória.’

Is The Undeclared War on Hulu?

Even though Hulu doesn’t include ‘The Undeclared War’ in its massive catalog, the streamer makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives. Subscribers can turn to similar shows like ‘Line of Duty‘ and ‘The Americans.’

Is The Undeclared War on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Undeclared War’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, you have the option to enjoy other alternatives the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘Counterpart‘ and ‘Mr. Robot.’

Is The Undeclared War on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘The Undeclared War’ on other platforms as the series is unavailable on this streamer. However, you can tune into similar shows that are available on HBO Max, such as ‘Hackerville.’

Where to Watch The Undeclared War Online?

You can watch ‘The Undeclared War’ on Peacock. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to watch the thriller series online, be it steaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to one of these platforms if you really wish to watch all the episodes of the show.

How to Stream The Undeclared War For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t provide a free trial to any of its subscribers. If we couple that with the fact that the series is unavailable on any other digital platforms, it simply means that there is no way for you to stream ‘The Undeclared War’ free of cost as of now. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms providing a free trial period to its new users. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume rather than resort to illegal and unethical means to do the same.

