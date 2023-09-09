Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on ‘The Walking Dead‘ eponymous character and the fifth spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ is a post-apocalyptic drama series that centers upon the titular character as he traverses through a desolate France while hoping to find his way back home to the US. Created by David Zabel, the thriller show features Norman Reedus, who reprises his iconic role as Daryl Dixon, alongside Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Anne Charrier.

Bringing a renewed energy to the character of Daryl, Reedus’ performance coupled with the depth of the narrative was highly appreciated by the critics. If you are a fan of the franchise, you must be eager to learn more about this show, including where you can watch it. Well, we have gathered all the details that you might require before watching the show!

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon About?

After his departure from the Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon finds himself in France while he struggles to find out how and why he got there. While trying to find a way back home, he navigates the terrains of a broken but resilient France. Along the way, he meets new people and forms connections, which complicates his ultimate plan. Will Daryl be able to return home or will the dead thwart his mission? To find out, you will have to watch the series yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Netflix?

No, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ is not on Netflix’s expansive platform. However, you can enjoy similar shows about zombies on the streaming giant, such as ‘Black Summer‘ and ‘Reality Z.’

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on HBO Max?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog. However, you can watch another spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ on the streamer, that is, ‘Fear The Walking Dead.’ In addition, you might also enjoy watching ‘The Last Of Us.’

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not house ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ in its vast content library. Instead, subscribers can check out some excellent alternatives that the streamer offers, like ‘Zomboat!‘ and ‘In the Flesh.’

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on its regular offerings, but you can get access to it by including the AMC+ add-on to your current plan. To learn more about the same, you can head over here! For viewers with regular subscriptions, you still have a plethora of equally immersive options to binge-watch. We recommend you check out ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘ and ‘S.O.Z: Soldiers or Zombies.’

Where to Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Online?

Being an AMC Original, you can watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ on AMC+’s official website. Besides that, you also have the option to stream the post-apocalyptic show on DirecTV, Philo, and YouTubeTV.

How to Stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon For Free?

Fortunately, AMC+, Philo, and YouTubeTV offer a 7-day free trial to their respective new users. Moreover, DirecTV offers its new subscribers free access to its content for the first five days. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ for free. However, you can only watch episodes till the trial period lasts. Thus, we suggest our readers pay for the relevant subscriptions to catch their favorite movies and TV shows instead of resorting to illegal and unethical means to do so.

Read More: TV Shows Like The Walking Dead