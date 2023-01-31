Is The Watchful Eye on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Watchful Eye’ is a mystery thriller show that revolves around an affluent family living in The Greybourne building and their live-in nanny who discovers some disturbing and deadly secrets about the family and the building. Created by Julie Durk, the thriller series features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, and Amy Acker. Apart from the impressive cast, the show promises to make for a gripping watch, given its suspenseful storyline. So, if you are into such shows, you must be excited to know more about this series. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Watchful Eye About?

The narrative follows Elena Santos, a young woman who gets hired as a new live-in nanny by a Manhattan family with secrets in The Greybourne building. Soon, she discovers that their last nanny vanished under suspicious circumstances, without any warning whatsoever. So, Elena embarks on a quest to get to the bottom of the building’s and the family’s secrets herself. Now that your interest has peaked, you might want to watch the mystery series yourself. Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Watchful Eye on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Watchful Eye’ on its expansive platform. However, thanks to the plentiful collection of movies and TV shows of the streaming giant, you can choose to watch similar shows using your subscription, such as ‘Safe‘ and ‘The Stranger.’

Is The Watchful Eye on Hulu?

We bring good news for Hulu subscribers! ‘The Watchful Eye’ is available for streaming on the platform; you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is The Watchful Eye on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘The Watchful Eye’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can still make good use of your subscription and watch similar series like ‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries‘ and ‘Ordeal By Innocence.’

Is The Watchful Eye on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Watchful Eye’ is not a part of the streamer’s library. But you have the option to check out other alternatives on HBO Max, like ‘Sharp Objects‘ and ‘The Flight Attendant.’

Where to Watch The Watchful Eye Online?

Apart from Hulu, ‘The Watchful Eye’ is available for streaming on Freeform’s official website and DirecTV. Besides that, you also have the option of purchasing the episodes of the show on YouTube.

How to Stream The Watchful Eye For Free?

Fortunately, Hulu and DirecTV offer a free trial to their new subscribers for the first 30 and 5 days, respectively. Thus, you can make the most of these attractive offers and stream ‘The Watchful Eye’ free of cost. Having said that, it is a humble request to our readers that they choose to pay for the relevant subscription to get access to their favorite content rather than use unethical means to do the same.

