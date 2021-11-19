Is The Wheel of Time on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on the novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan, ‘The Wheel of Time’ is an epic fantasy series developed by Rafe Judkins. It centers upon the desperate search for the reincarnation of the Dragon between a group of five young men and women by the member of a powerful all-women organization named Aes Sedai.

With themes like mystery and magic serving as its central premise, the show explores a fantasy world full of unexpected twists and turns. Curious to learn learn more about its premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Wheel of Time About?

Set in a fantasy world where magic is not just imagination or trickery, the epic fantasy show introduces viewers to a period of relative peace where things can suddenly take a turn with just one mistake. Moiraine, who belongs to the powerful all-women organization of magicians named Aes Sedai, arrives in the small village of Two Rivers in her desperate search for the reincarnation of the Dragon. She crosses paths with five young men and women, one of which she believes is prophesized to either save the world or destroy it.

Accompanied by them, she embarks on an epic journey around the world in a desperate attempt to recognize the real Dragon reborn among the five villagers before it’s too late. As the series unfolds, unexpected secrets about the fantasy world and the prophesized human begin to surface that challenge viewers to completely change their initial perceptions. If you are intrigued by the show’s premise and wish to watch it, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

Is The Wheel of Time on Netflix?

No, the streaming giant’s massive catalog does not include ‘The Wheel of Time.’ Netflix subscribers can instead stream ‘Shadow and Bone‘ or ‘Fate: The Winx Saga.’

Is The Wheel of Time on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who wish to watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ will have to look for the show on other platforms since it is currently not available on the streamer. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘Siren.’

Is The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime?

The Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski-starrer is an Amazon Prime Original series. So, people who have a subscription to the platform can head here to watch the show. The first three episodes released on November 19, 2021, while the rest of the five will premiere weekly on the platform.

Is The Wheel of Time on HBO Max?

Since ‘The Wheel of Time’ is not accessible for streaming on HBO Max, people with a subscription to the streamer can alternatively watch ‘Titans‘ or ‘Game of Thrones.’

Where to Watch The Wheel of Time Online?

The epic fantasy television series is exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime. Therefore, you won’t be able to able access it on any other platform, including video-on-demand websites.

How to Stream The Wheel of Time for Free?

Amazon Prime comes with a 30 day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you plan on watching the show for free, then you can avail this offer. But you must watch all the episodes in the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

