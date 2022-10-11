Is The Winchesters on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A spin-off prequel of ‘Supernatural‘ by Eric Kripke, ‘The Winchesters’ is a dark fantasy drama series that revolves around the story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell, narrated by Dean Winchester. Developed by Robbie Thompson, the series features stellar performances from talented actors like Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Bianca Kajlich, Demetria McKinney, and Nida Khurshid. If you are a fan of the parent show, you will likely be interested in knowing more about the spin-off, including where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Winchesters About?

Set decades before the events of ‘Supernatural’ in the 1970s, the narrative is narrated by Dean Winchester, who lets us into the untold and epic love story of his parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell. Upon returning from fighting in the Vietnam War, the former takes on the mission to uncover his father’s past.

In John’s quest, he comes across a demon hunter named Mary, and they both fall in love. Since she is also looking for answers regarding her father’s disappearance, the couple joins forces to get to the bottom of the truth about their respective families. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

Is The Winchesters on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘The Winchesters’ in its collection of movies and TV shows. However, it makes up for it by providing its subscribers with excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Order‘ and ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

Is The Winchesters on Hulu?

You can watch ‘The Winchesters’ on Hulu+ Live TV here. Otherwise, regular subscribers will have to look for ‘The Winchesters’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s massive content library. But you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to similar shows on Hulu, such as ‘Shadowhunters‘ and ‘The Gifted.’

Is The Winchesters on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘The Winchesters’ can be purchased on Amazon Prime; to get more information about the same, you can head over here! Meanwhile, you can use your regular subscription to check out other options on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Wheel of Time‘ and ‘Grimm.’

Is The Winchesters on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers shall be disappointed as ‘The Winchesters’ is unavailable for streaming on the platform. Nevertheless, you can check out some similar shows that the streamer houses, such as ‘True Blood‘ and ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

Where to Watch The Winchesters Online?

You can watch ‘The Winchesters’ on The CW’s official website. In addition, the fantasy show is available for streaming on DirecTV and FuboTV. You even have the option of purchasing the series on Vudu.

How to Stream The Winchesters For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV and FuboTV offer 5-day and 7-day trials to new subscribers, respectively. This means you can get free access to ‘The Winchesters’ using either of the offers. That said, we request our readers always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of using unethical means to do the same.

