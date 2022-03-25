Is The Worst Person in the World on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The Worst Person in the World’ is a Norwegian romance drama film that follows the life of a young woman named Julie, who dips her feet in the deep waters of love while contemplating her choices to find her purpose in life. Directed by Joachim Trier, this Oscar-nominated dark comedy movie stars some prominent names in Norwegian cinema, including Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum, and Hans Olav Brenner. If the funny yet tragic narrative of the film has caught your attention, you must want to know more about it and how you can watch it. We have all the information you need regarding the same!

What is The Worst Person in the World About?

Julie finds herself dreading the prospect of leading a mundane and uneventful life. Moreover, she is about to turn thirty, making it even more problematic for her. So, she decides to change a few things and sets off to find her purpose and add meaning to her life. Julie starts flirting with several men and soon gets into a relationship with a charming man named Aksel. After gaining new skills and experiences along the way, Julie is able to look at herself and things around her more realistically. To watch all the chapters of her life unfold, you have to watch the film. So, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is The Worst Person in the World on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that ‘The Worst Person in the World’ is not a part of Netflix’s current offerings. But don’t let it stop you from exploring similar romance dramas on the platform such as ‘The Marriage Story‘ and ‘Phantom Thread.’ Like the Norwegian film, both of these explore different shades and intensities of love.

Is The Worst Person in the World on Hulu?

No, Hulu subscribers cannot view ‘The Worst Person in the World’ on the streaming platform. Alternately, you can check out something along the same lines on Hulu, such as ‘Eat, Pray, Love‘ and ‘Premature.’ Quite similar to the Renate Reinsve-starrer, both movies revolve around a woman navigating the ups and downs of life with romance being a prominent presence.

Is The Worst Person in the World on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Worst Person in the World’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming library, but it can be watched on-demand right here. Moreover, you can put your premium subscription to good use and enjoy other romantic comedies such as ‘Love, Lost & Found‘ and ‘I Want You Back.’

Is The Worst Person in the World on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max doesn’t have ‘The Worst Person in the World’ in its current catalog of movies and TV shows, so you will have to look for it on other streamers. But you will find more movies that follow similar themes, like ‘This Is 40‘ and ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’

Where to Watch The Worst Person in the World Online?

You can watch ‘The Worst Person in the World’ online on Xfinity Stream. Other than that, you can buy or rent this romantic comedy-drama on iTunes, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, AMC Theatres, and Microsoft Store. The Norwegian movie is also running in theatres currently. So, you can check for show timings and book your tickets here.

How to Stream The Worst Person in the World for Free?

Sadly, ‘The Worst Person in the World’ is not available on any of the streaming platforms that offer a free trial. Thus, you cannot watch it free of charge. However, we encourage you to ensure that you don’t resort to any illicit means to watch any movie for free. Instead, paying for it is the best idea for a hassle-free and safe viewing experience.

