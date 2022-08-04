Is Thirteen Lives on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Thirteen Lives’ is a biographical survival movie that follows the true events of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that involved the entrapment of a junior soccer team and their coach in the cave for 18 days before they were rescued. Directed by Ron Howard, the movie’s true-to-life narrative is complemented by stellar performances from a talented group of actors, comprising Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Paul Gleeson, and Tom Bateman. If the premise of the biographical movie intrigues you in any way, you might want to learn more about it and give it a watch. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Thirteen Lives About?

The narrative chronicles an incredible true story of the collective effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who got trapped in the Tham Luang cave following a heavy rainstorm. With all the odds against them, some of the world’s most experienced and skilled divers form a team and navigate the flooded tunnels of the cave assisted by Thai forces and thousands of volunteers in order to successfully rescue the trapped boys and their coach. To find out if they complete the mission at hand and how they go about it, you will need to watch the survival film yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Thirteen Lives on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Thirteen Lives’ on its expansive platform. However, you can still use the streaming giant’s subscription to watch similar movies such as ‘Solo.’

Is Thirteen Lives on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Thirteen Lives’ on other platforms as the biographical movie is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can choose to watch other movies along a similar line, including ‘127 Hours‘ and ‘Gold.’

Is Thirteen Lives on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Thirteen Lives’ is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can get access to the movie by heading here!

Is Thirteen Lives on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are likely to be disappointed as ‘Thirteen Lives’ is not a part of the streamer’s massive catalog of content. However, you have the option to check out other alternatives that the platform houses, including ‘Buried‘ and ‘The Impossible.’

Where to Watch Thirteen Lives Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, ‘Thirteen Lives’ has been released in select theatres. This means that you can watch the rescue mission involving the trapped soccer team either on the big screens or in the comfort of your home. In case you want a more immersive viewing experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Thirteen Lives For Free?

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video offers free access to its content for the first 30 days to its new subscribers. Thus, you can use this trial period and stream ‘Thirteen Lives’ for free. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscription to get access to their favorite movies and TV shows instead of using unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Is Thirteen Lives Based on a True Story?