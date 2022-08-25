Is Three Thousand Years of Longing on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on A.S. Byatt’s short story ‘The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,’ ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ is a fantasy movie that follows the life of a scholar after she agrees to set a djinn free in exchange for three wishes. Spearheaded by director George Miller, the movie showcases brilliant performances by an ensemble cast that includes talents like Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, and Aamito Lagum, among others. If you are intrigued by the interesting fantasy film and want to know where you can catch it, we have you covered!

What Is Three Thousand Years of Longing About?

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ follows renowned scholar Dr. Alithea Binnie as she comes across a djinn while on a trip to Istanbul. While the djinn is only interested in gaining his freedom through whatever means necessary, the mysticism and fables surrounding such a fantastical creature attract Binnie. Thus, she agrees to set him free in exchange for three specific wishes. However, there are numerous tales of wishes gone wrong, and Binnie’s life soon falls into that category as she is forced to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Is Three Thousand Years of Longing on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection. However, viewers looking to get their fantasy fix might end up enjoying movies like ‘Nightbooks,’ ‘Afterlife of The Party,’ and ‘Bright.’

Is Three Thousand Years of Longing on Hulu?

Subscribers of Hulu will be disappointed as ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ does not feature in the streaming platform’s massive library. However, you can keep yourself entertained by watching other equally entertaining offerings like ‘Bewitched,’ ‘Lorelei,’ and ‘Thelma.’

Is Three Thousand Years of Longing on Amazon Prime?

We are sorry to report that a subscription to Amazon Prime Video will not let you watch ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing.’ However, movies like ‘Legend Of The Naga Pearls,’ ‘Scales: Mermaids Are Real,’ and ‘The Christmas Dragon’ might end up satisfying your fantasy craving.

Is Three Thousand Years of Longing on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ is not available to stream on HBO Max. However, the streaming giant has other equally excellent titles like ‘Constantine,’ ‘The Never-Ending Story,’ and ‘Stardust.’

Where To Watch Three Thousand Years of Longing Online?

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ was released theatrically in the United States on August 26, 2022. Thus, at this very moment, the only way to watch the movie is to catch it at your nearest movie theatre.

How To Stream Three Thousand Years of Longing for Free?

Since ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ was released theatrically and hasn’t come to online streaming platforms yet, there is no possible way to watch it for free. While the only way to experience the movie is to watch it at a nearby movie theatre, we encourage our readers not to turn to unethical and at times, illegal methods for the same.

Read More: Where Was Three Thousand Years of Longing Filmed?