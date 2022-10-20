Is Ticket to Paradise on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ticket to Paradise’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around a divorced couple who reluctantly joins forces to sabotage their daughter’s impulsive wedding with a guy she has recently met. Co-written and directed by Oliver Parker, the comedy film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, and Billie Lourd. If you are a fan of Julia Roberts or of the genre, in general, you must be excited to know more about this movie. Well, lucky for you, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same, including where you can watch it!

What is Ticket to Paradise About?

The narrative follows David and Georgia Cotton, two divorced parents, who coincidentally cross each other’s paths after several years on a flight to Bali. Both of them are visiting their daughter, Lily, who plans to get married to a guy named Gede she met recently. So, in order to stop their daughter from making the same mistake that they did twenty-five years ago, David and Georgia team up to prevent Lily from getting married. Does the pair succeed in breaking off the nuptial? Well, for that you will need to watch the rom-com movie yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Ticket to Paradise on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will need to look for ‘Ticket to Paradise’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streaming giant. However, you can still make good use of your subscription by watching other alternatives on the streamer. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘The Week Of‘ and ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding.’

Is Ticket to Paradise on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. But subscribers have the option to tune into similar rom-com films that the streamer houses, such as ‘Meet the Fockers‘ and ‘Meet the Parents.’

Is Ticket to Paradise on Amazon Prime?

Despite the expansive collection of movies and TV shows that Amazon Prime Video boasts of, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Peeples.’

Is Ticket to Paradise on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘Ticket to Paradise’ is not a part of the streamer’s massive catalog. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar movies on the platform, like ‘Father of the Bride‘ and ‘Monster-in-Law.’

Where to Watch Ticket to Paradise Online?

‘Ticket to Paradise’ has been exclusively released in theatres, which means as of now, there is no way for you to watch the Julia Roberts-starrer online. However, it is likely to land on iTunes for purchase around mid-November 2022, so you can pre-order the film by heading here. If you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Ticket to Paradise For Free?

Since ‘Ticket to Paradise’ is not available on any of the digital platforms as of writing, you don’t have the option to stream the movie for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. With that being said, we request our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite movies and TV shows instead of resorting to illegal means for doing the same.

