Is Titane on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Titane’ is a horror film directed by Julia Ducournau that revolves around Alexia, a traumatized young woman turned serial killer who becomes pregnant after hooking up with her car. The movie features some gory and sexually explicit scenes, which make the plot convoluted and vilely shocking. The visually refreshing thriller has received positive reviews from critics and won the Palm d’Or a the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. If you are excited to watch this innovative and delightful yet disturbing movie, here’s where you can watch ‘Titane’ online.

What is Titane About?

In ‘Titane,’ we meet Alexia, who during her childhood suffered a horrific accident that left her with a titanium plate in her head and a nasty scar. Now grown up, Alexia works as a model at a car show. One night, after work, Alexia hears noises coming from the showroom and goes back to check. She finds the car she modeled with has come to life. Alexia enters the car naked, and the two seemingly have sex. Secretly, Alexia is a serial killer who murders people and has become distant from her parents. Her life of crime comes to a head when she finds out that she has somehow become pregnant after her wild night with the car.

Is Titane on Netflix?

Netflix’s library offers an exciting collection of entertainment offerings. However, ‘Titane’ isn’t among them. Instead, you can check out ‘The Perfection,’ which is about a talented and troubled musical prodigy who returns to her music school only to find that a new student has taken her place. Her desire to reclaim her position leads the girl on a dark path.

Is Titane on Amazon Prime?

‘Titane’ isn’t a part of the titles Amazon Prime offers with its basic subscription package or on-demand at the moment. Until that changes, you can watch ‘Flesh,’ about a young woman who is forced to take part in a ritual that transforms her body and alters the course of her life.

Is Titane on Hulu?

‘Titane’ isn’t available for streaming on Hulu just yet. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Let’s Be Evil,’ which follows a young woman who takes a job at a school for gifted students but finds herself fighting for her life.

Is Titane on HBO Max?

‘Titane’ hasn’t been added to HBO Max’s catalog of entertainment titles. As an alternative, you can stream ‘Ghost in the Machine,’ a twisted tale about a computer that is possessed by the consciousness of a serial killer.

Where to Watch Titane Online?

‘Titane’ has received an exclusive theatrical release (on October 1, 2021). To check show timings and buy tickets, head here. The movie is likely to become available on VOD platforms after its theatrical run. We will update you regarding the same once the relevant information is available.

How to Stream Titane For Free?

Currently, ‘Titane’ can only be watched at a theater near you. Therefore, there’s no way to watch the movie online for free at the moment. We also advise our readers to consume all entertainment content legally and by paying for it.

Read More: Best Horror Thriller Movies of All Time