Is To Catch a Killer on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘To Catch a Killer‘ is a crime thriller drama movie that revolves around an up-and-coming yet troubled police officer who is recruited by the FBI to lead the search for a disturbing serial killer terrorizing the city with their gruesome crimes. Co-written and directed by Damián Szifron, the action film consists of brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo, Rosemary Dunsmore, and Ralph Ineson.

Upon its premiere, the serial killer movie opened to generally favorable reviews as the eeriness of the narrative and the twists and turns were praised by critics. If you are into suspenseful movies, you must be excited to learn more about this film. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary pieces of information you might require regarding the same!

What is To Catch a Killer About?

The narrative follows a highly talented yet troubled young cop named Eleanor who struggles to face the demons of her past. When the FBI comes across the gruesome crimes of a serial killer and cannot seem to make any kind of progress on the investigation, chief inspector Geoffrey Lammark decides to give Eleanor a shot in helping them track the disturbed individual. Now, she must use her tortured psyche to her advantage and get inside the mind of the perpetrator to finally bring him to justice. Do you want to find out who the killer is and if they manage to catch him? For that, you will have to watch ‘To Catch a Killer’ yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is To Catch a Killer on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be in for a bit of disappointment when they find out that ‘To Catch a Killer’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s library. But you can find comfort in knowing that there are plenty of other alternatives at your disposal, such as ‘In the Shadow of the Moon‘ and ‘Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City.’

Is To Catch a Killer on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t house ‘To Catch a Killer’ on its expansive platform. However, the streamer more than makes up for it by giving you access to similar crime movies, including ‘Se7en‘ and ‘The Silence of the Lambs.’

Is To Catch a Killer on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘To Catch a Killer’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer. Alternatively, you always have the option of turning to other movies along similar lines. We recommend you watch ‘Righteous Kill‘ and ‘The Postcard Killings,’

Is To Catch a Killer on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘To Catch a Killer’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But don’t let it stop you from making the most of your subscription and tuning into other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. You are likely to enjoy watching ‘Solace‘ and ‘Wander.’

Where to Watch To Catch a Killer Online?

‘To Catch a Killer’ has been released exclusively in theaters, as of writing. Moreover, you can purchase the Damián Szifron directorial on iTunes. But if your patience is running thin or you wish to get an immersive experience, make sure to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream To Catch a Killer For Free?

Since ‘To Catch a Killer’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms, there is currently no way for you to stream the crime drama film for free. All you can do is keep your fingers crossed and wait for the movie to land on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we always encourage all our readers to pay for the relevant subscription to get legal access to their favorite content rather than resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Where Was To Catch a Killer Filmed?