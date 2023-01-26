Is To Leslie on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on true events, ‘To Leslie’ is a drama movie that revolves around a single mother who struggles with alcoholism after winning the lottery and using all the money on alcohol and drugs. Directed by Michael Morris, the film features heartfelt onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney, Marc Maron, Andre Royo, and Stephen Root. The movie portrays the complexities of being a single mother; if you are into such drama films, you must be excited to learn more about this movie. If that’s the case, let us fill you in on all the details!

The narrative follows a single mother named Leslie Rowland from West Texas who wins the lottery only to spend it all on liquor and drugs to support her alcoholic lifestyle. Fast forward to six years, she reunites with her estranged son named James after being evicted from her residential motel. He allows her to live with him as long as she doesn’t give in to the temptation of indulging in alcohol or drugs.

However, their relationship and Leslie’s addiction worsen as James seeks his grandma’s and Leslie’s friend’s help. Do you want to find out how things turn out to be for Leslie and James? For that, you will need to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Although ‘To Leslie’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you still have the option to purchase the movie on the streaming giant. You can get more information about the same from here! In the meanwhile, you can use your regular subscription to check out similar drama movies, like ‘Virginia‘ and ‘Don’t Make Me Go.’ While the latter is about a father-daughter relationship, it also brings several issues of a single parent to the spotlight.

‘To Leslie’ has been released in theaters and on several VOD platforms. Thus, you can watch the Andrea Riseborough starrer on Vudu, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, and YouTube. But if you prefer to catch all the drama on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

While ‘To Leslie’ is available on VOD platforms, as mentioned above, it is unavailable on any of the streaming platforms. This means that there is currently no way for you to stream the film for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we request our readers to always pay for the relevant subscription to watch their favorite content instead of using unethical methods to do the same.

