Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ is a fantasy supernatural anime that is inspired by Yoshitoki Ooima’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show revolves around a nameless Orb that is cast to the Earth, with the power to change its forms according to the different lifeforms it encounters. After changing into a wolf and then its master, the boy now embarks on a journey of self-discovery in which he makes many friends all the while gaining survival skills in the process.

However, his journey is replete with tragedies caused primarily by a destructive enemy. First released on April 12, 2021, the anime is now in its second season. In case you plan to watch the latest episodes, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is To Your Eternity Season 2 About?

The latest installment of the fantasy anime is expected to shift its focus on the Guardians Arc in which the show will follow Fushi’s journey after a four-decade time skip. For all these years, he has been living a lonely life on an isolated island away from the hustle and bustle of city life. While his uneventful life appears to be boring, Fushi has grown spiritually in the meantime and has come to terms with the death of Pioran. One ordinary day, he meets a girl named Hisame who claims to be the reincarnation of Hayase. With the threat of Nokkers still very much real, Fushi decides to join her to keep people safe, starting his journey all over again after a long rest.

Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 on some other platform as it is unavailable on the streaming giant as of now. However, subscribers will probably enjoy other shows like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’

Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Hulu?

The fantasy anime is not a part of Hulu’s catalog of anime as of now. So, one can watch other somewhat similar anime such as ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection.’

Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform any time soon, we recommend our readers watch ‘Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.’

Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed the latest installment of the fantasy anime for streaming outside Asia. Subscribers can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio and English subtitles here.

Is To Your Eternity Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation’s extensive catalog of anime shows and movies does not include ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2. However, if you have a subscription then you can alternatively stream ‘Requiem of the Rose King.’

Where to Watch To Your Eternity Season 2 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 is all set to premiere on VRV as well. People who have a subscription and plan to watch the anime can find the show here. Meanwhile, one can also watch all the debut installments of the fantasy series on HBO Max. If you live in Southeast Asia, then the latest season of ‘To Your Eternity’ will be accessible to watch free of cost on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

How to Stream To Your Eternity Season 2 for Free?

VRV has a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Crunchyroll gives people a 14-day time period to experience its services. Fans who plan to stream the show free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

