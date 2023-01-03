Is Tomo-chan Is a Girl on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Fumita Yanagida’s Japanese manga series, ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ is a romantic comedy anime that follows the tomboyish and outgoing titular protagonist who has been a childhood friend of a boy named Junichirou “Jun” Kubota. Although she does not look or act in the traditionally feminine way, Tomo is head over heels in love with Jun who sees her only as a friend. The hilarious story of two lifelong friends who think of each other completely in contrasting terms has created a lot of excitement in the fans of the rom-com genre. In case you are also looking forward for the show as well and plan to watch it, then here’s all the streaming and other details you are probably going to need.

What is Tomo-chan Is a Girl About?

Junichirou “Jun” Kubota and Tomo Aizawa have been friends from a very young age and have literally grown up with each other. The duo has been inseparable and has supported each other through thick and thin. On the surface, it seems that they obviously share a great relationship but it turns out that their world is not as perfect as it seems. Tomo is actually in love with the clueless Junichirou who treats her like just any other boy because of her tomboyish looks. The titular protagonist is sadly not taken seriously even when she confesses her feelings. The anime follows Tomo as she tries to get out of the friendzone and make Jun finally understand what he means to her.

Is Tomo-chan Is a Girl on Netflix?

‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ is currently unavailable on Netflix and the show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. People who have a subscription to the streaming giant can instead watch ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’

Is Tomo-chan Is a Girl on Hulu?

Subscribers who are searching for the show on Hulu’s official website will be disappointed since the rom-com series is not accessible on the platform as of now. However, fans can still alternatively stream ‘Kamisama Kiss‘ or ‘Kimi Ni Todoke: From Me to You.’

Is Tomo-chan Is a Girl on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl.’ But there are other good shows of the same genre on the platform such as ‘Toradora!‘ or ‘Hitorijime My Hero.’

Is Tomo-chan Is a Girl on Funimation?

Unfortunately, Funimation subscribers will have to look for the romantic-comedy series on some other platform as it is currently unavailable on the anime streaming website as of now. If you are looking for anime similar to ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl,’ then you would probably enjoy watching ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War‘ or ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’

Is Tomo-chan Is a Girl on Crunchyroll?

‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ has been officially licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. So, fans who wish to watch the anime will have to look for it on the official website starting January 4, 2023.

Where to Watch Tomo-chan Is a Girl Online?

Since the romantic comedy series is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll, there is a good chance that viewers will be able to access it on VRV as well. Therefore, you can look for ‘Tomo-chan Is a Girl’ on the official website of the anime streaming service following its release.

How to Stream Tomo-chan Is a Girl for Free?

Crunchyroll offers anime fans a 14-day free trial to experience its services while VRV gives a 30-day time period to potential subscribers to use the platform free of cost before making a financial commitment. If you wish to watch the rom-com anime free of cost, then you can use the aforementioned offers. But you must ensure that you have watched all the episodes in the trial period itself. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and stream their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Rom Com Anime