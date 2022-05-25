Is Top Gun Maverick on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

A sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is an action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie follows the veteran pilot Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who, despite his 36 years of flying experience, continues to reject advancement in rank so that he can continue doing what he loves. When he is entrusted with the responsibility of training a group of Top Gun graduates, Maverick knows that it will be one of his most challenging assignments.

Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm, the prequel to the 1986 blockbuster has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, some of whom have even called it better than the original film. Excited to watch the movie or learn more about its premise? We have got you covered.

What is Top Gun: Maverick About?

When a hostile mountainous nation begins to construct facilities for enriched uranium, it becomes clear that the United States must take cognizance of the situation and make a swift decision before it’s too late. After a lot of brainstorming, the high-ranking officers decide to destroy the uranium facility preemptively. Unfortunately, the challenging terrain and the surrounding defense arrangement make the mission an extremely complicated conundrum that would require the expertise of the best pilots that the country has to offer.

However, before they are sent to the dangerous mountain nation, the Top Gun graduates must undergo rigorous training under Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Although he has over 36 years of experience, Maverick has never trained young pilots for such a daunting mission ever in the past. With the time running out, can Maverick jell well with the group of eccentric pilots and bring the best out of them?

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on some other platform as it is currently not part of its extensive catalog. However, one can stream ‘Top Gun,’ the original 1986 film, here.

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Hulu?

As the Tom Cruise and Miles Teller-starrer is unavailable on Hulu and it is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform any time soon, subscribers can watch ‘Shadow in the Cloud.’

Is Top Gun: Maverick on Amazon Prime?

The Joseph Kosinski directorial is not a part of Amazon Prime’s regular offering. However, like the original film, the movie may be accessible for streaming on the platform as on-demand content (with free access to Prime subscribers with a Paramount+ add-on) in the near future. Since there is still no official announcement, we request our readers to check the official website regularly. In the meantime, one can watch other films on the platform, such as ‘Battleship‘ or ‘Jack Reacher.’

Is Top Gun: Maverick on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max does not ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ in its massive catalog of television shows and movies. Viewers who are looking for somewhat similar films can instead watch ‘The Tuskegee Airmen‘ or ‘The Losers.’

Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick Online?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is all set to release theatrically in the United States on May 27, 2022. People who wish to watch the film in cinema halls can book their tickets on Fandango. As far as the availability on VOD platforms is concerned, there has been no official announcement as of now. However, it’s quite likely that you may be able to rent or purchase it on websites like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu. Although the film is currently unavailable on Paramount+ as of now, the Tom Cruise-starrer is expected to arrive on the streamer following its theatrical run. You can check for the movie on the official website in the coming weeks.

How to Stream Top Gun: Maverick for Free?

Since the film is only released theatrically as of now, it is not possible to watch it free of cost. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them, even when it is accessible on a platform that offers a free trial.

Read More: Where Was ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Filmed?