Is True Lies (1994) on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, or Prime?

Based on the 1991 French comedy movie ‘La Totale!’ and helmed by James Cameron, ‘True Lies’ is a 1994 action comedy movie that follows Harry, a computer salesman whose marriage is in shambles due to boredom. As he tries to spice up things with his wife, he must maintain an unbelievable secret he’s kept all these years, which threatens to blow up anytime now. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik, and Bill Paxton, the movie is a blockbuster favorite among fans of the actors and the spy genre. If you, too, wish to enjoy this slick action comedy, here is everything you need to know about it!

What is True Lies About?

Harry Tasker is a workaholic computer salesman with a highly mundane life and an unhappy wife. Unbeknownst to anyone, he is an undercover government agent with a license to kill. When Harry discovers his wife, Helen, seeking solace in another man, he decides to use his secret job’s perks to amp up the excitement in his marriage. However, things take an unexpected turn when an international terrorist organization strikes, and he is forced to take Helen along on the ride while trying to stop the bad guys. Will Harry be able to save the day and his marriage? Now, if you are eager to know the answer to this question, you should watch the movie and find out. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is True Lies on Netflix?

Netflix users must look elsewhere, as ‘True Lies’ is not included in the streamer’s diverse collection of movies and TV shows. Although you can check out thrilling alternatives that it offers, such as ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin‘ and ‘Red Notice.’

Is True Lies on Hulu?

While ‘True Lies’ is not a part of Hulu’s content catalog, you can enjoy several other popular spy comedies on the streaming platform with your subscription. We recommend you watch ‘The Spy Next Door‘ and ‘Johnny English Strikes Again.’

Is True Lies on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime does not feature ‘True Lies’ in its expansive content library. Instead, you can watch quirky spy comedies that the streaming giant offers, such as ‘My Spy‘ and ‘So Undercover.’

Is True Lies on HBO Max?

We hate to tell you that ‘True Lies’ is unavailable for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t be disappointed, as you can spend your time watching fun action comedies like ‘Killers‘ and ‘Red.’ Like the James Cameron directorial, even the former revolves around a man who hides his true identity as a spy from his wife, leading to some hilarious consequences.

Where to Watch True Lies Online?

Luckily, you can stream ‘True Lies’ on DirecTV and Xfinity or watch it on VOD platforms like Philo TV.

How to Stream True Lies for Free?

While Xfinity offers a month-long free trial to first-time subscribers, Philo TV and DirecTV give new users free access to their content for the first 7 and 5 days, respectively. Thus, you can utilize any of these offers to watch ‘True Lies’ without spending anything. That said, we always recommend our readers pay for the relevant subscriptions to enjoy their favorite content and not resort to illegal methods to do so.

