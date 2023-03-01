Is True Lies TV Show on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the 1994 eponymous movie directed by James Cameron, ‘True Lies’ is an action comedy series that revolves around a married couple who work side by side on dangerous missions around the world. Created by Matt Nix, the spy series features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga, Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, and Mike O’Gorman.

Upon its premiere, the action show opened to mixed reviews from critics but most of them were in praise of the nostalgia it generates for the fans of the original movie, which is of course, topped off by the stellar performance from the cast members. So, if you are a fan of the eponymous classic film or the genre itself, you must be eager to learn more about this series. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details that you might require!

What is True Lies About?

The narrative follows the seemingly ordinary life of a language professor named Helen who is bored with her monotonous life and husband, Harry. However, one day she discovers the fact that her husband actually leads a double life and is an international spy for the U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector. Now, given Helen’s surprising skills, she gets hired by Omega to work alongside Harry. So, besides going on exhilarating missions all around the world, they also work on their deteriorating marriage. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can catch the episodes of the action series!

Is True Lies on Netflix?

No, ‘True Lies’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to a myriad of similar options, such as ‘Queen Sono‘ and ‘The Recruit.’

Is True Lies on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘True Lies’ is not a part of HBO Max’s expansive platform. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can always check out other alternatives on the streamer, including ‘Chuck.’

Is True Lies on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘True Lies’ on other platforms as it is not included on the streamer. Alternatively, you have some similar shows at your disposal, thanks to Hulu’s extensive catalog of content. We recommend you watch ‘Bones‘ and ‘Veronica Mars.’

Is True Lies on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime Video does not house ‘True Lies’ in its library. But it should not stop you from making the most of your subscription and checking out some excellent alternatives on the streaming giant, such as ‘Yosi, The Regretful Spy‘ and ‘Informer.’

Where to Watch True Lies Online?

‘True Lies’ is available for streaming on CBS’ official website. Besides that, you can also watch the series on DirecTV, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV.

How to Stream True Lies For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a free trial for the first five days to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, FuboTV and YouTubeTV provide a 7-day free trial to their new users. Thus, you may take advantage of any of these lucrative offers and stream ‘True Lies’ for free. With that said, we humbly request our readers to always prefer to pay for the content they wish to consume and not turn to any illegal methods to do the same.

