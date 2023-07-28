Is Twisted Metal on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous video game franchise published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, ‘Twisted Metal‘ is a post-apocalyptic action series that revolves around an outsider who is provided with an offer to change his life for the better in exchange for delivering a mysterious package. Developed by Michael Jonathan Smith, the action-adventure show features brilliant onscreen performances from Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, and Samoa Joe. Despite its mixed reviews upon its premiere, the series delves heavily into the interesting theme of the dystopian world with a hint of humor, making you want to give it a shot yourself. In that case, we have gathered all the information you might need!

What is Twisted Metal About?

Set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland, the tale is about a motor-mouthed milkman named John Doe who is assigned a mission to take a cryptic package across the desolate landscapes of the ruined world and deliver it to the right individual if he wishes to stay alive. With the assistance of a car thief named Quiet, he confronts savage marauders along with other perils waiting to pounce on the open road, including a deranged clown who is behind the wheels of a familiar ice cream truck. Will John succeed in his mission? To find out, you will have to watch the show yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Twisted Metal on Netflix?

Is Twisted Metal on HBO Max?

Is Twisted Metal on Hulu?

Is Twisted Metal on Amazon Prime?

Where to Watch Twisted Metal Online?

‘Twisted Metal’ is available for streaming exclusively on Peacock. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the platform and get access to the action-adventure show as well as its entire collection of movies and TV shows.

How to Stream Twisted Metal For Free?

It is unfortunate that ‘Twisted Metal’ is unavailable on any other digital platform besides Peacock. This means that there is currently no way for you to stream the series for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on an online platform offering a free trial to its new users. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their favorite movies and TV shows rather than turn to illegal and unethical methods to do the same.

