Is Two Sentence Horror Stories on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Vera Miao, ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ is an anthology horror television series that follows a series of ordinary people going through paranormal experiences. Every installment is composed of a new story with different characters. Before it was included as a part of The CW’s regular offerings as a series, it started as a bunch of five short films. They are created independently before becoming a part of the series. Ever since its inception on August 8, 2019, it has drawn in a lot of interested audiences who want to know where to stream it online. If you’re curious about the same, we have a few updates for you!

What Is Two Sentence Horror Stories About?

The first season of ‘Search Party’ has nine 20 minute installments that feature different stories. The first episode is about a serial killer who preys upon single mothers. The next story is about a young female who wakes up with no memory of the previous night spent at a party. Another one revolves around a ghost of an abusive husband that haunts the wife after his death.

Other episodes feature equally interesting and horrifying stories featuring a Hispanic woman who is trapped in a house with two intruders, a gay teenager with cancer who gets treated at a shady clinic, a young video blogger who lands into trouble at his own house, and a few other tales. If you’re curious to know where you can watch it online, here are the current options available on the internet.

Is Two Sentence Horror Stories on Netflix?

‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ can be watched on Netflix by users who have subscribed to the streaming platform. You can stream it here.

Is Two Sentence Horror Stories on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, Amazon Prime Video does not currently house this intriguing horror series, so you may consider looking for other shows on the platform. ‘Them‘ and ‘The Gloaming‘ are two shows that seem to have similar themes.

Is Two Sentence Horror Stories on Hulu?

This horror anthology series is not a part of Hulu’s expansive video catalog as of now. However, you could browse through other options like ‘American Horror Story‘ and ‘The Purge.‘

Is Two Sentence Horror Stories on HBO Max?

‘Two Sentence Horror Story’ is currently available for streaming on the platform. So you may register on the streamer and access the episodes here.

Where to Watch Two Sentence Horror Stories Online?

‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ airs on The CW, so one way to watch it visiting The CW’s official website and watching it there. Other websites offer live-viewing, such as Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, fuboTV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. The show is also available on Apple TV.

How to Stream Two Sentence Horror Stories for Free?

YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Hulu+Live TV provide first-time subscribers with a seven-day free trial period. So viewers can utilize these offers to access the show free of cost. However, you must note that we do not motivate our readers to adopt illegal means whenever they want to watch shows online.

