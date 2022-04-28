Is Under the Banner of Heaven on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Dustin Lance Black, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven‘ is a true-crime series that follows Detective Jeb Pyre. A devout Mormon, Jeb has to investigate the murder of a Mormon mother and her baby daughter. However, as the involvement of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) comes to light, Jeb is forced to reevaluate his faith. With phenomenal actors such as Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, and Denise Gough, the show presents a grim picture of the cons of religious fervor. If you are eager to dive right into the series, we have your back!

What is Under the Banner of Heaven About?

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is inspired by the eponymous nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer. The series follows the aftermath of a double murder in Utah to which Detective Jeb Pyre has been assigned. He has to find the killers of Brenda Lafferty, a Mormon woman, and her infant daughter Erica. As the case unfolds, Jeb learns more about the Lafferty family and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Given the role played by the family’s faith in the Church and distrust in the government, the case soon reveals a horrifying truth that makes the Detective question his own religious beliefs. Fans cannot wait to watch this miniseries, and here’s how they can do it!

Is Under the Banner of Heaven on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is not on Netflix. Instead, true crime enthusiasts can watch shows involving religious groups, like ‘Murder Among the Mormons‘ and ‘Wild Wild Country.’

Is Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu?

Yes, ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is indeed available on Hulu. You watch the show on the platform here!

Is Under the Banner of Heaven on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’ If you are looking for movies or shows that follow the same theme as the series, we recommend ‘Scientology’ or ‘My Scientology Movie.’

Is Under the Banner of Heaven on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not host ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ the platform has some excellent alternatives, such as the Andrew Garfield starrer ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘ and ‘The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.’ These projects depict true-crime events interspersed with religion and faith.

Where to Watch Under the Banner of Heaven Online?

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is a Hulu original production. Therefore, it is exclusively streaming on the streamer and is not available to watch on any other platform as of now.

How to Stream Under the Banner of Heaven for Free?

Hulu provides a 30-day free trial for its new subscribers, which can be used to watch ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’ We urge our readers to not use illegal methods to watch their favorite shows and pay for subscriptions to show your support for the cast and the crew.

