Is Vampire Academy on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Marguerite MacIntyre and Julie Plec, ‘Vampire Academy’ is a fantasy horror show based on the eponymous book series by Richelle Mead. The story takes place in St. Vladimir’s Academy, an institution meant for supernatural creatures. Rosemarie “Rose” Hathaway is a dhampir (half vampire-half human) girl who studies at the academy in hopes of becoming the guardian of Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir, a royal moroi.

During their time as students, the girls navigate through their turbulent love lives and the complicated arena of politics while getting ready to face their enemies. Starring Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves, the series was heavily anticipated by the fans of the original book series. The show tries to be as faithful as possible to its source material but also adds its own spin to certain elements. If you cannot wait to watch the series, here’s how you can check it out!

Is Vampire Academy on Netflix?

No, ‘Vampire Academy’ is not on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives like ‘The Originals.’ It follows three vampires, who were the first of their kind to ever exist. The platform is also home to the 2014 movie based on the Richelle Mead book series as well, titled ‘Vampire Academy.’

Is Vampire Academy on Hulu?

Hulu does not offer ‘Vampire Academy’ to its subscribers. Instead, you can use your plan to watch similar shows such as ‘Shadowhunters‘ and ‘Salem.’ The shows dive into the realm of fantasy horror to present the viewers with captivating stories.

Is Vampire Academy on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime does not have ‘Vampire Academy,’ it does have several shows that might pique your interest. For those intrigued by the premise of the fantasy horror series, we recommend ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer‘ and ‘The Outpost.’ Both fantasy shows follow the protagonists as they try and defeat their supernatural enemies.

Is Vampire Academy on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not have ‘Vampire Academy’ as a part of its offerings. However, the platform’s vast media library does contain similar shows like ‘The Vampire Diaries‘ and ‘True Blood.’ Centered around vampires, the shows are beloved among fans of the supernatural genre.

Where to Watch Vampire Academy Online?

‘Vampire Academy’ is exclusively available on Peacock. To check out the series, head here!

How to Stream Vampire Academy for Free?

Peacock offers a 7-day free trial which can be used to watch ‘Vampire Academy’ for free. We request our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the show. Paying for relevant channels shows your support for those who have worked tirelessly to bring you your favorite stories.

