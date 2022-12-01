Is Violent Night on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Violent Night’ is an action comedy movie that revolves around a wealthy family and how their Christmas is ruined by a group of mercenaries who hold them captive in their own house until Santa comes to rescue them. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the Christmas film features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising David Harbour (‘Stranger Things‘), John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.

The movie opened up to mostly positive and favorable reviews from critics as it portrays Santa in an unconventional way, straying away from the friendly and warm persona of Santa, which excites the viewers and exceeds their expectations. If you are looking to watch something different this holiday season, you might be interested in learning more about this movie. Well, we have gathered all the necessary information that you might require!

What is Violent Night About?

Set on Christmas Eve, it follows a well-off family preparing to celebrate the holiday season. However, their celebrations are cut short when a team of mercenaries storms into their property and holds everyone hostage, demanding millions of dollars from the family in exchange for their life and freedom. Meanwhile, Santa crawls out of the family’s chimney to take treats and give away presents.

When Santa finds out about the situation, he takes matters into his own hands and attempts to save the family. Do you wish to know how Santa fights off the armed mercenaries? For that, you will have to watch the movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Violent Night on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Violent Night’ is not a part of Netflix’s extensive catalog of content. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘The Christmas Chronicles‘ and ‘El Camino Christmas.’

Is Violent Night on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Violent Night’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can choose to watch similar Christmas movies that Hulu houses, including ‘Santa Who?‘ and ‘Santa Claus: The Movie.’

Is Violent Night on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t house ‘Violent Night’ in its library of content. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streaming giant. You might enjoy watching ‘Jack Frost.’

Is Violent Night on HBO Max?

No, ‘Violent Night’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. However, you can still make the most of your subscription by turning to similar films that the streamer includes, such as ‘A Dennis the Menace Christmas.’

Where to Watch Violent Night Online?

‘Violent Night’ had been exclusively released in theaters, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to watch the Tommy Wirkola directorial online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you wish to catch Santa in action on the big screen, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

How to Stream Violent Night For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘Violent Night’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms as of now. This also means that you cannot stream the action film for free. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms granting a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their preferred content instead of turning to unethical means to do the same.

Read More: Best Christmas Movies on Netflix