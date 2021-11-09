Is Violet on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Justine Bateman, ‘Violet’ is a drama movie that centers upon the titular protagonist, a film executive who has spent her entire life listening to the negative voices in her head that make her feel worthless. After wasting years letting the voices dominate every aspect of her life, one day, Violet begins to trust her heart and decides to embrace her true self with all its flaws. Starring Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey, Justin Theroux, Laura San Giacomo, and Jason Dohring, the drama film is highly relatable as it touches upon fear, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Here’s everything you need to know about the film if you plan on watching it.

What is Violet About?

In the movie, Violet is a film executive who has let the menacing and traumatizing inner voices lie to her and negatively impact every decision she has made in life. Her whole identity is shaped around her fear-based decision-making to the degree that she has lost her true self in the process. Violet had to live with her cruel mother when she was young, whose lack of compassion for her daughter only made matters worse. The rest of her dysfunctional family were of little help as she fell deeper into her negative thinking patterns. The deep wounds inflicted by childhood trauma, coupled with her low self-esteem, have always forced her to live a life that was never hers.

But finally, Violet has started trusting herself and taking control of her life after years of letting her inner voices make decisions for her. Unfortunately, embracing her true self comes with its own set of challenges, and the titular protagonist will have to be brave enough to make some tough calls. Will Violet manage to do it? To see how life shapes up for her, you will have to watch the drama movie, and here’s how you can do that.

Is Violet on Netflix?

The streaming giant has a massive catalog of television shows and movies to keep its subscribers entertained. But sadly, ‘Violet’ is not part of its current offerings. However, Netflix has other films that might interest you, such as ‘Pieces of a Woman‘ and ‘All the Bright Places.’

Is Violet on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the drama movie on other platforms because ‘Violet’ is not accessible on the streamer as of now. But viewers looking for something similar may like ‘Nomadland.’

Is Violet on Amazon Prime Video?

The Justine Bateman directorial is not included in Amazon Prime’s current catalog. However, the film is expected to be available as on-demand content in the near future. Therefore, one should regularly check for it on the official website. Meanwhile, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Sound of Metal.‘

Is Violet on HBO Max?

Since ‘Violet’ is not available on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Paris, Texas.’ Like ‘Violet,’ the 1984 film is about an individual’s journey towards self-discovery.

Where to Watch Violet Online?

‘Violet’ released in select theaters all over the United States on October 29, 2021. If you love watching movies in cinema halls, then you can book your tickets here. However, people who wish to watch the film from the comfort of their homes can rent or purchase it on Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, DirecTV, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Violet for Free?

Since the movie has only released in theaters and on on-demand platforms, it is currently not possible to watch it for free. Therefore, you will have to wait for its arrival on a platform that offers a free trial. We encourage our readers to refrain from all illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

