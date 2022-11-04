Is Weird The Al Yankovic Story on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Loosely based on Yankovic’s life and musical career, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ is a parodic biography movie that revolves around the true story of the rise and fall of the famous ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. Co-written and directed by Eric Appel, the film features a stellar and talented ensemble cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and Julianne Nicholson.

Upon its premiere, the critics seemed to have taken a liking to the use of satire and parody throughout the film as it opened up to mostly positive reviews. Its witty and unconventional approach walks the thin line between being a joke of a movie and a masterpiece, and thankfully, it inclines to the latter in the eyes of most critics. So, if you are looking forward to knowing more about the Daniel Radcliffe-starrer, we have got you covered!

What is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story About?

The narrative follows the life of one of the greatest musicians of our time — Alfred Matthew Yankovic or better known as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. From his interest in the accordion and getting discovered by Dr. Demento to getting support from the iconic Madonna and eventually rising to fame and stardom, the movie recounts the musician’s life story in a satirical and exaggerated way, for comical and entertainment purposes. Do you wish to experience the tale with your own eyes? Well, here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by offering some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Dolemite Is My Name‘ and ‘The Dirt.’

Is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s library of content. But don’t let it stop you from catching other alternatives that Hulu houses. We recommend you watch ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘ and ‘Stardust.’

Is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ is not available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But thanks to the streaming giant’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows, there are plenty of similar movies you can turn to, such as ‘Celine‘ and ‘Respect.’

Is Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers are likely to be disappointed because ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to other movies along the same line, including ‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping‘ and ‘Elvis.’

Where to Watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Online?

You can watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ on the Roku Channel’s official website. Besides that, there is currently no other way for you to watch the biography film online, be it by streaming or purchasing.

How to Stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story For Free?

Fortunately, the Roku Channel has released ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ for free, which means you can simply visit the website and begin watching the movie free of cost. Having said that, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscriptions to consume their preferred content instead of resorting to unethical means to do the same.

