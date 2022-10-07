Is Welcome to Demon School Season 3 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ is a isekai fantasy anime based on Osamu Nishi’s eponymous Japanese manga series. The show revolves around fourteen-year-old Iruma Suzuki, who leads a very challenging life because of the poor choices made by his irresponsible parents. As if making him work at such as young age was not already bad enough, they end up selling him to the demon Sullivan. While Iruma expects the worst, it turns out that Sullivan is very kind to him and pampers him in all kinds of manners.

But when he joins the demon school Babyls, the titular protagonist learns that everyone expects him to become the next Demon King. First released on October 5, 2019, the show is now in its third season. With new episodes about to release, fans must be curious to learn more about its streaming details. In case you wish to learn more about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 About?

Iruma had helped his class get control of the forbidden class known as the Royal One, which was usually kept away from the students’ eyes. However, he will now learn that seizing it only will not be enough as he must defend it with his classmates by gaining the Demon Ranking of 4 and competing in the school’s Harvest Festival. The students in the festival compete against one another after getting divided into pairs of two. The titular protagonist is teamed with Shax Lied for the crucial survival test. However, before the Harvest Festival begins, the students are assigned teachers who will help them power up. Excited to find out how the story unfolds? You can use the below-mentioned streaming information to watch the show.

Is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 on Netflix?

The first two seasons of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ is accessible on Netflix Japan. People who live in the region can watch the anime here. Meanwhile, subscribers in the US can instead stream ‘Devilman Crybaby.’

Is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 on Hulu?

Hulu’s massive catalog of anime movies and shows does not include ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3. Since the series is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the near future, we recommend our readers watch ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.’

Is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include the latest installment of the isekai anime. Therefore, subscribers can instead enjoy other shows like ‘Legend Of the Millennium Dragon.’

Is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 for streaming outside Asia. Fans who wish to watch the latest episodes can find them here.

Is Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 on Funimation?

‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 is unavailable on Funimation. If you are looking for other isekai fantasy shows, then you would probably enjoy watching ‘How Not to Summon a Demon Lord.’

Where to Watch Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 will be accessible for streaming on VRV as well. You can watch the new season in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

How to Stream Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 for Free?

Crunchyroll gives people a 14-day period to experience its services without paying while VRV comes with a 30-day free trial. Viewers who plan to watch the anime free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

