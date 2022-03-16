Is Welcome to Flatch on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by the British show ‘This Country,’ ‘Welcome to Flatch’ is a comedic mockumentary series that explores the life of the people in the fictional small town of Flatch. Created by Jenny Bicks, it was initially named after the show it is based on. However, on May 17, 2021, it was announced that the name was changed to ‘Welcome to Flatch.’

The sitcom uses a single camera setup and features talented actors like Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith, and Justin Linville. Although the series pokes fun at rural life in the USA, it aptly depicts the nuances and challenges the people face in such areas. If you too are eager to know exactly how to watch this show, allow us to share with you everything we know.

What is Welcome to Flatch About?

A documentary crew wants to capture the simple life of small-town American residents. In their quest to find the perfect setting, they come across the midwestern town of Flatch in rural Ohio. The crew decides to set up their base in the small town and capture the life of the local residents, their everyday actions, aspirations, and fears.

Every member of Flatch has their own set of quirks, but the show focuses on cousins Lloyd “Shrub” Mallet and Kelly Mallet, who also happen to be best friends. They navigate their way around this eclectic town while keeping their dreams alive! Other interesting residents of Flatch include Father Joe, Cheryl Peterson, Mandy Matthews, among several others. Now let us take you through all the ways you can watch the series!

Is Welcome to Flatch on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Welcome to Flatch’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does offer similar shows like ‘Documentary Now!‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ While the former is a mockumentary, the latter series is set in a small town, much like the Seann William Scott-starrer. But both these shows will surely make you laugh out loud with their hilarious characters and the bizarre situations they often find themselves in.

Is Welcome to Flatch on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will be delighted to know that ‘Welcome to Flatch’ is indeed available on the platform. You can either watch the mockumentary by live streaming through Hulu+Live TV or watch it on the streamer’s library. To know more, head here!

Is Welcome to Flatch on Amazon Prime?

While the show is not available on Prime’s regular roster, the platform does host well-beloved comedy series such as ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘ and ‘Catastrophe.’

Is Welcome to Flatch on HBO Max?

If you want to watch ‘Welcome to Flatch,’ HBO Max is sadly not the place for you. But we encourage you to check out some of the best comedy shows available on the platform like ‘FRIENDS‘ and ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

Where to Watch Welcome to Flatch Online?

Since ‘Welcome to Flatch’ is a Fox series, the best to watch the show is on Fox’s official website or the Fox Now app. In addition, the show is available to live stream on several platforms such as FuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. According to sources, the first seven episodes will also be available on-demand on Spectrum.

How to Stream Welcome to Flatch for Free?

To watch ‘Welcome to Flatch’ for free, new subscribers can make use of Hulu’s 30-day free trial offer. Moreover, FuboTV and YouTube TV offer a week-long free trial of their services to first-time subscribers, while Sling TV and DirecTV offer a 3-day free trial and 5-day free trial, respectively. Nevertheless, these are temporary solutions, so a subscription will be required sooner or later. We advise our readers to avoid using illegal methods and pay to watch their beloved show.

