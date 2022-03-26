Is West Side Story on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, or Prime?

Adapted from the eponymous 1957 stage musical, ‘West Side Story‘ is a musical romantic drama movie that puts forbidden love into the spotlight. Tony and Maria belong to rival gangs named the Jets and the Sharks. The Steven Spielberg directorial, which is a major Oscar contender, features a large ensemble of actors, including Ansel Elgort (known for ‘The Fault in Our Stars‘ and ‘Baby Driver‘), Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and David Alvarez. Are you curious to learn more about ‘West Side Story’ and where you can watch it? We have all the information to put your curiosities to bed!

What is West Side Story About?

In 1957, two rival gangs – Riff’s Jets and Bernardo’s Sharks – are in an intense fight for control over a neighborhood in Manhattan’s Upper West Side. As the chances of an all-out war increase with each passing minute, something unexpected unfolds. A former Jet brawler Tony locks eyes with Bernardo’s sister Maria at the high-school dance, and Cupid shoots his arrow as they both fall in love, despite the rivalry between their gangs. This sets the stage for a suspenseful and gripping climax — will their love be able to match the profoundness of the rivalry that their gangs share? Naturally, you must be eager to watch this film, so here is all the information you will need.

Is West Side Story on Netflix?

No, the Ansel Elgort-starrer is not a part of the large collection of movies, and TV shows that Netflix boasts. However, there are several other alternatives that we can recommend, such as ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!‘ and ‘A Week Away.’

Is West Side Story on Hulu?

You have the option of streaming ‘West Side Story’ on Hulu, but only after you purchase the HBO Max add-on. If you wish to learn more about it, you can head here. For those of you who are interested in streaming musical dramas at no added cost, we suggest you watch ‘La La Land‘ or ‘Valley Girl.’

Is West Side Story on Amazon Prime Video?

‘West Side Story’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular library, but you have the option of buying or renting the movie. You can learn more about this option right here. In case you want to watch other musical films with your Prime subscription, you can check out the Camila Cabello-starrer ‘Cinderella‘ or ‘Guava Island.’

Is West Side Story on HBO Max?

Yes, ‘West Side Story’ is one of the movies that HBO Max is currently offering. So, subscribers of the service can stream the film on HBO Max.

Is West Side Story on Disney+?

There is good news for Disney+ subscribers as ‘West Side Story’ is available on the streaming platform. To watch the Steven Spielberg directorial, head here.

Where to Watch West Side Story Online?

As mentioned earlier, you can watch ‘West Side Story’ on Hulu (with HBO Max add-on), HBO Max, and Disney+ by subscribing to the respective streaming platforms. You can also stream the movie on Xfinity. In addition, you can buy or rent the musical drama on DirecTV, Google Play, iTunes, Spectrum on Demand, Vudu, YouTube, and Microsoft Store.

How to Stream West Side Story for Free?

Hulu subscribers can avail of the 7-day free trial period of the HBO Max add-on, and watch ‘West Side Story’ for free. Apart from that, there is no other way to watch the movie for free at the moment. However, make sure that you don’t resort to illegal means to watch your favorite content and instead, always pay for the movies and TV shows you wish to watch.

