Is West Side Story on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Directed by Steven Spielberg, ‘West Side Story’ is a romantic drama movie based on the musical of the same name by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins. Set in 1950s New York, the film follows Tony and María, two innocent teenagers who fall madly in love with each other.

Unfortunately, their romance is threatened by their affiliation with rival street gangs, who won’t let the couple go against their rough rules. Starring Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno, the movie is a must-watch for fans who love heartwarming romantic films. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is West Side Story About?

Set in the working-class neighborhood of the Upper West Side of New York City, the film explores the rivalry between the Jets and Sharks, two rival street gangs which are always at each other’s throats. While there seems to be no end to their continuing hostility, Maria, the sister of the leader of the Sharks, falls in love with Tony, a former member of the Jets.

As the romance between the duo blossoms, they face the expected resistance from the social groups they belong. But the young couple is unwilling to give up on love and is ready to put everything on the line for their relationship. As the story unfolds, the duo must pay the price for their romance, but will they stick with each other till the end?

Is West Side Story on Netflix?

The Ansel Elgort and Ariana DeBose-starrer is not available on streaming giant. People who wish to watch the film will have to check look for it on other platforms, while those with a Netflix subscription can instead watch ‘Been So Long.’

Is West Side Story on Hulu?

‘West Side Story’ may eventually end up on Hulu because 20th Century Studios will distribute the film, which like the streamer, is owned by Disney. However, it is unclear as of now whether it will happen or not, which is why we recommend alternatively streaming ‘Rock N’ Roll Christmas.‘

Is West Side Story on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime’s current offerings do not include the Steven Spielberg directorial. Moreover, the film is also not accessible for rent/purchase as of now. Therefore, subscribers can watch other movies like ‘Annette.’

Is West Side Story on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max’s current offering does not include ‘West Side Story.’ Since the film is distributed by 20th Century Studios which has a deal with WarnerMedia that forces it to split all streaming releases with Disney, the movie may end up the streamer. However, as of now, it is unclear if the film will be accessible on the platform or not, and we will have to wait for an official confirmation. In the meantime, subscribers can watch ‘In the Heights.’

Is West Side Story on Disney+?

There is a possibility that ‘West Side Story’ may get released on Disney+ in the coming months, but just like in the case of HBO Max and Hulu, we will have to wait for an official confirmation. However, people looking for other musical romantic drama movies can watch ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year.’

Where to Watch West Side Story Online?

The Steven Spielberg directorial is all set to release theatrically on December 10, 2021, in the United States. If you plan on watching the movie in the cinema hall, then you can book your tickets to the nearest theater on Fandango. The film is expected to arrive in the coming months on VOD platforms. So, you should definitely check Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube for the movie.

How to Stream West Side Story for Free?

Since the film is only released theatrically as of now, people who wish to watch it without paying anything will have to wait for a while. We encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite movies online only after paying for them.

