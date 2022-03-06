Is When Calls the Heart Season 9 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same name, ‘When Calls the Heart‘ is a television drama series that stars Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Lori Loughlin, and Martin Cummins. Developed by Michael Landon Jr., the series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a high society woman whose first assignment as a teacher lands her in a small mining town that is riddled with conflicts. Her experiences there turn out to be life-changing as Elizabeth bravely embraces the curveballs that life throws at her. With season 9 of the show about to premiere, fans can’t be any more excited about the series. Here’s all the information you are going to need in case you plan to watch it.

What is When Calls the Heart Season 9 About?

In the previous installment, the show addressed Elizabeth, Nathan, and Lucas’ love triangle. After a lot of uncertainty, Elizabeth ultimately realized that her heart truly belonged to Lucas, and by the season finale, she also managed to overcome her complicated past. In the ninth season of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ the Hope Valley will experience unparalleled progress in the light of the foundry’s success. At the same time, Elizabeth will finally get to know Lucas from close quarters and learn more about him. She may discover some unexpected things about his past that could possibly put their relationship in jeopardy. While the protagonist grapples with her personal affairs, the town will be busy in the exciting Mayoral race that could pit some likable characters against one another.

Is When Calls the Heart Season 9 on Netflix?

The Erin Krakow and Chris McNally-starrer is not a part of Netflix’s massive catalog as of now. Moreover, it seems that it will also not arrive on the streaming giant even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Virgin River’ or ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

Is When Calls the Heart Season 9 on Hulu?

Since ‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 is inaccessible on Hulu, people who have a subscription to the platform can instead watch other shows like ‘Nashville‘ or ‘Good Trouble.’

Is When Calls the Heart Season 9 on Amazon Prime?

‘When Calls the Heart’ season 9 is unavailable on Amazon Prime. However, you can rent or purchase the previous seasons of the show and check for the availability of the latest installment here. One can also access the series on the aforementioned link with Hallmark Movies Now add-on.

Is When Calls the Heart Season 9 on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers should look for the show on some other platform as it is not a part of the platforms’ current offerings. Subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Deadwood‘ or ‘Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.’

Where to Watch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Online?

You can watch all the seasons of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ including the latest one on Hallmark Movies Now. Popular streaming platforms like FrndlyTV, Philo, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Sling can also be used to watch all the episodes of the latest installment as soon as it premieres. Fans can watch all previous seasons and check for the availability of season 9 on the Roku Channel, AppleTV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, iTunes, and Vudu.

How to Stream When Calls the Heart Season 9 for Free?

Platforms like FuboTV, YouTubeTV (occasionally comes with a 14-days trial), Philo, FrndlyTV, and Hallmark Movies Now all give its first-time subscribers a 7-day trial period to experience its services while Sling provides interested customers a three days time to try their platform. Cord-cutters who plan to watch the Erin Krakow-starrer free of cost can use the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online and refrain from using illegal means.

Read More: When Calls the Heart Filming Locations