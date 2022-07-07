Is When Will Ayumu Make His Move on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Souichirou Yamamoto’s Japanese manga of the same name, ‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move’ or ‘Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru’ is a slice-of-life romance anime. The series follows Ayumu Tanaka, a first-year High school student who becomes a member of the illegitimate Shogi Club after quitting the Kendo Club. But when he ends up developing a crush on Urushi Yaotome, a senior who also happens to be the club president, Ayumu vows to confess his feelings after defeating her in a game of Shogi.

As the duo begins to meet each other frequently because of the different club activities, Urushi and Ayumu form a bond but will the latter ever tell his crush what he truly feels about her? In order to find out, you will have to watch the show, and here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is When Will Ayumu Make His Move About?

Without much deliberation, Ayumu Tanaka decides to quit the Kendo club and joins the Shogi club without fully realizing that it will prove to be life-changing for him. When he meets Urushi Yaotome there, he learns that she does not have a playing partner and is thrilled to have Ayumu in the club. She hopes to offer his new friend all the help he needs to learn Shogi.

However, she does not realize that Urushi has developed a crush on her and has even vowed himself that he would confess his feelings once he has defeated her in a game. But there is one slight problem- Urushi is an expert in Shogi, and Ayumu barely stands a chance in front of her. However, the odds do not discourage Ayumu, who is determined to find his way to Urushi’s heart.

Is When Will Ayumu Make His Move on Netflix?

Netflix’s massive catalog of television shows, movies, and anime does not include slice-of-life comedy series. People who have a subscription will probably enjoy other romance anime like ‘A Silent Voice.‘

Is When Will Ayumu Make His Move on Hulu?

No, ‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move’ is not available on Hulu as of now. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, people can instead watch ‘Your Lie in April.’

Is When Will Ayumu Make His Move on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include slice-of-life anime. However, Prime subscribers will probably enjoy other shows of the same genre, such as ‘ItaKiss‘ or ‘Happy Sugar Life.’

Is When Will Ayumu Make His Move on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll subscribers will have to look for ‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move’ on some other platform as it is not a part of the anime streamer’s current catalog. Fans of romantic-comedy anime can instead stream anime like ‘Ouran High School Host Club.’

Is When Will Ayumu Make His Move on Funimation?

The slice-of-life comedy series is unavailable on Funimation. Viewers who are looking for something similar will probably enjoy ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War.’

Where to Watch When Will Ayumu Make His Move Online?

HIDIVE has acquired the streaming rights of ‘When Will Ayumu Make His Move’ outside Asia. Therefore, the show will be exclusively streamed on the platform. Fans can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

How to Stream When Will Ayumu Make His Move for Free?

HIDIVE comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, people who plan to watch anime can use the aforementioned offer. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Romance Anime