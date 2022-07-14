Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Delia Owens’ eponymous novel, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is a mystery drama movie that revolves around an abandoned girl named Catherine Clark, as she raises herself in a dangerous marsh. Later, she becomes a prime suspect in the murder of a man she once knew. Directed by Olivia Newman, the suspenseful and dark narrative is made even more enthralling by the impressive performances from the talented ensemble cast, comprising Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, and David Strathairn. In case you are interested to learn more about the mystery movie and where to watch it, we have got you covered!

What is Where the Crawdads Sing About?

Catherine ‘Kya’ Clark is an abandoned girl who is forced to grow up alone, without parents or siblings, in the marshlands of North Carolina. Kya learns to survive on her own and is then later taught to read and write by Tate Walker, for whom she begins to fall. After Tate moves away to his college, Chase Andrews enters her life and vows to marry her. However, when Kya breaks up with him, he tries to rape her but she somehow manages to escape him. Soon, Chase is found dead and all the fingers point toward Kya as she was one of the last persons to see him alive. Do you wish to get to the bottom of the mystery behind the murder? For that, you would have to watch the film yourself and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is not accessible on Netflix. However, the streaming giant houses a number of other alternatives that you may enjoy, such as ‘Black Island‘ and ‘Brazen.’

Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Hulu?

No, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is not included in Hulu’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. Alternatively, subscribers can turn to similar mystery dramas available on the streamer. We recommend you watch ‘A Murder to Remember.’

Is Where the Crawdads Sing on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers are in for a disappointment because ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is not a part of the streaming giant’s massive catalog. Talking of its catalog, you do have the option of enjoying other alternatives that Amazon Prime Video houses, such as ‘The Lie‘ and ‘White Bird in a Blizzard.’

Is Where the Crawdads Sing on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ on other platforms as the mystery drama is not available on this streamer. Instead, you can watch similar movies that are available, including ‘The Vanishing of Sidney Hall‘ and ‘A Kind of Murder.’

Where to Watch Where the Crawdads Sing Online?

Since ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ has been released exclusively in theatres, as of now, there is currently no way for you to watch the Daisy Edgar-Jones-starrer on any of the digital platforms. For now, the only way you can witness the mystery surrounding Chase’s death unfold is on the big screen. So, if you cannot wait any longer and would like to enjoy an immersive experience, you can check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Where the Crawdads Sing For Free?

As mentioned above, the mystery drama is unavailable for streaming on any of the online platforms; thus, there is currently no way for you to stream ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ for free. All you can do is hope that it arrives on any of the digital platforms providing a free trial to their new subscribers. In the meanwhile, we request our readers to refrain from using illegal means to watch their favorite movies and TV shows and instead, pay for the relevant subscriptions to do the same.

