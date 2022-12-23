Is Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ is a biographical musical film that gives us a glimpse into the early life and staggering career of one of her generation’s best singers/vocalists, Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the biopic features stellar performances from talented actors, including Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, and Nafessa Williams.

Although the movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics, it is bound to strike a chord in the hearts of music fans, especially Whitney Houston’s admirers. The immersive experience makes one feel like they are on the stage with her when she touches the high notes almost effortlessly. Hence, it is natural that you want to know more about the film, including where to watch it. Well, you are at the right place because we have all the information you need.

What is Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody About?

The narrative follows Whitney, an ordinary New Jersey choir girl who gets discovered by a record executive and is given a chance of her lifetime to make the most of her incomparably powerful voice. It chronicles her journey from being an unknown face to one of the most celebrated vocalists while going through different personal and professional challenges. The movie will answer all your questions if you want to get in on more details of Houston’s career. Here are all the ways you can watch it!

Is Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Netflix?

Netflix is known for its extensive content catalog, yet it does not include ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.’ However, the streaming giant houses excellent alternatives you can watch, such as ‘The Dirt,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ and ‘Tick Tick… Boom!.’

Is Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Hulu?

No, ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Instead, you can turn to similar musical movies on the platform, including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘ and ‘Stardust.’

Is Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime boasts an expansive collection of movies and TV shows, but it doesn’t include ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.’ Nevertheless, you can make the most of your subscription by checking out exciting alternatives that the streaming giant has, like ‘Respect‘ and ‘Sold Out.’

Is Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be slightly disappointed to know that ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ is not a part of the platform’s library. But you can always choose from similar movies that the streamer offers, such as ‘Elvis‘ and ‘Tina.’

Where to Watch Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody Online?

‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ has been exclusively released in theaters, which means, as of now, you don’t have the option of watching the Naomi Ackie starrer online. Although, if you are looking for a more immersive viewing experience, you might want to watch it on the big screen. You can check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ is not on any digital platform as of writing. This means that you cannot stream the biopic for free. All you can do is hope it arrives on any online platform offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Meanwhile, we recommend our readers pay for the content they wish to consume rather than turning to illegal methods to do the same.

