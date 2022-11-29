Is Willow on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A sequel to the 1988 eponymous movie by Ron Howard, ‘Willow’ is a fantasy adventure series that follows a group of heroes who must deal with different creatures, including their own inner demons, and save the world from the unknown. Created by Jonathan Kasdan, the fantasy show features stellar performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, and Amar Chadha-Patel.

Being a sequel to the 1988 movie, which is known to be a classic fantasy film, the show is likely to follow the same path and draw the attention of fans of the genre. If you are one such fan, you might want to learn more about the adventure series. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Willow About?

Set more than a couple of decades after the events of the parent movie, the narrative revolves around the sorcerer Willow Ufgood who joins forces with a group of misfits in order to restore peace and balance to their world. In their magical world, they must not only face all the mystical creatures, such as sorcerers, trolls, and brownies but also their own demons, if they want to be successful in their quest. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

Is Willow on Netflix?

Netflix doesn’t house ‘Willow’ on its expansive platform. However, you can still make good use of your subscription as the streaming giant offers some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Sweet Tooth‘ and ‘Locke & Key.’

Is Willow on Hulu?

No, ‘Willow’ is not available for streaming on Hulu. Alternatively, you have the option to turn to similar shows that the streamer houses. We recommend you watch ‘Siren‘ and ‘Atlantis.’

Is Willow on Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, ‘Willow’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s massive catalog. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you can still choose to watch other alternatives on the streaming giant, including ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ and ‘The Wheel of Time.’

Is Willow on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Willow’ on other platforms as it is not included in the streamer’s library of content. However, there are several alternatives you can tune into on HBO Max, such as ‘His Dark Materials‘ and ‘The Nevers.’

Is Willow on Disney+?

We bring good news for Disney+ subscribers! ‘Willow’ is exclusively available for streaming on the platform, and you can watch all the episodes by heading over here!

Where to Watch Willow Online?

Apart from Disney+, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Willow’ online, be it by streaming or purchasing. So, we suggest that you subscribe to the platform if you don’t want to wait to catch all the episodes.

How to Stream Willow For Free?

Fortunately, Disney+ grants free access to its content for the first seven days to its new subscribers. Thus, you can take advantage of this offer and stream ‘Willow’ free of cost. Having said that, we always encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions to watch their preferred content rather than turn to unethical means to do the same.

