Is Winning Time Dynasty on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ is a sports drama series based on Jeff Pearlman’s book titled ‘Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.’ The John C. Reilly and Solomon Hughes-starrer focuses on the unparalleled dominance of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers team and offers intimate details about the personal and professional lives of the people that shaped it.

By offering a close overview of an enigmatic era of the basketball team, the miniseries provides a deeper understanding of the reasons for the Los Angeles Lakers’ success. Curious to learn more about the show? Well, we have got you covered. Here are all the streaming details you will need to watch ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty!’

What is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty About?

In the late 70s, the NBA struggled to compete with other leagues, and the public enthusiasm for the sport has still not reached its peak. Despite the challenges ahead of them, NBA commissioner David Stern believed in the unexplored and underutilized potential of the sport. Things began changing in the 80s with the rise of the dominant and era-defining Los Angeles Lakers team that included some legendary players. The miniseries focuses on the rise of the NBA as a league from the perspective of the dynastic 1980s Los Angeles Lakers and lays bare all the highs along with the scandals that accompanied the era.

Is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the sports drama television series on some other platform as it is not available on the streaming giant as of now. We recommend people with a subscription to the platform alternatively stream ‘Basketball or Nothing’ or ‘The Last Dance.’

Is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.’ However, with the HBO Max add-on, one can get access to the exclusive content from the streamer and even watch the HBO network live. So, if you plan to watch the sports drama show, you should get the add-on; you can learn more about it here.

Is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on Amazon Prime?

No, the sports series is not available on Amazon Prime as of now. Moreover, it is also inaccessible as on-demand content on the website. Therefore, people with a subscription can instead watch ‘Uninterrupted’s Top Class.’

Is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty on HBO Max?

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ is an HBO Max Original series. Therefore, it is exclusively streaming on the platform starting March 6, 2022. If you already have a subscription, you can access all the latest episodes on HBO Max’s official website.

Where to Watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Online?

The sports drama series will premiere every Sunday starting March 6, 2022, on HBO at 9 pm ET. People who do not have a subscription to HBO Max can also watch the show on DirecTV and YouTubeTV.

How to Stream Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for Free?

Both Hulu’s HBO Max add-on and YouTubeTV come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. Thus, people who wish to watch the show for free can use the offers mentioned above. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite shows and movies online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Sports Movies of All Time