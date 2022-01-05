Is Women of the Movement on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Marissa Jo Cerar, ‘Women of the Movement‘ is a historical drama that follows Mamie Till-Mobley, a mother who loses her son to murder. Devastated and heartbroken, she resolves to seek justice for him. The show has been derived from the book ‘Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement’ by Devery S. Anderson. Starring Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Gary Basaraba, and Cedric Joe in the lead roles, this six-episode series narrates the poignant journey of a mother who has lost her child. So if you want to know where you can watch this show online, take a look at the details we have mentioned!

What Is Women of the Movement About?

‘Women of the Movement’ revolves around the tragic murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. The event became an important part of the Civil Rights Movement. The focus also shifts to all the Black women playing a major role in the civil rights struggle. Till’s harrowed mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her resolve to bring her son’s decapitated body back to Chicago form a major part of the story. She wants the world to see the injustice meted out to her son. After that, it also features the trial where her son’s killers are charged with murder. Her role as a fierce mother and a revolutionary activist gains a lot of traction among the public. It also becomes a source of inspiration for women everywhere.

Is Women of the Movement on Netflix?

‘Women of the Movement’ is not currently a part of Netflix’s neverending list of TV shows and movies. But you can try watching others shows housed by the platform such as ‘The Crown‘ and ‘Peaky Blinders.’

Is Women of the Movement on Amazon Prime Video?

As of now, Amazon Prime Video does not have the show in its regular catalog of TV series and films. So we’d like to suggest you watch ‘House of Cards‘ and ‘The Americans.’

Is Women of the Movement on Hulu?

No, you will not be able to find ‘Women of the Movement’ on the streaming platform. So if you’re a subscriber, you can instead go for other political dramas like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ and ‘Homeland.’

Is Women of the Movement on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not include ‘Women of the Movement’ in its current listing, so you may check out other shows such as ‘The Plot Against America’ and ‘Show Me a Hero’ on the streamer itself.

Where to Watch Women of the Movement Online?

‘Women of the Movement’ exclusively airs on ABC with regards to network TV. So you can visit ABC’s official website to watch the show online. You can also live stream the show on DirecTV and Hulu+Live TV. As of now, these are the only options available online.

How to Stream Women of the Movement for Free?

Hulu+Live TV provides the viewers with a seven-day trial period. So if you’re a first-time subscriber, you can easily avail this offer. However, we do not recommend resorting to illegal means and viewing content online. It is more advisable to pay for the websites which include your preferred TV shows and movies.

Read More: Where is Women of the Movement Filmed?