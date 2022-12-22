Is Women Talking on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by the 2018 eponymous novel by Miriam Toews, which in itself is based on true events, ‘Women Talking’ is a biographical drama movie that focuses on a group of women in an isolated community who try to do something about the prevalent sexual abuse against women within their community. Written and directed by Sarah Polley, the drama film features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Rooney Mara, Ben Whishaw, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Judith Ivey.

Opening to mostly favorable reviews from critics, the movie was praised by many for its insistence upon putting the important points across the viewers even if that meant compromising on the entertainment aspect of it, Due to this, the movie delivers its message effectively, which was appreciated by the critics. Now, if you find yourself intrigued by the movie, you might want to learn more about it, including where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got your back!

What is Women Talking About?

Set in 2010, the narrative revolves around eight women from an isolated religious colony who find it difficult to come to terms with the harsh reality of their community when they discover that the men have been drugging and sexually assaulting the colony’s women at night for a number of years. It is up to these women to either break this horrible pattern of abuse or let the patriarchy win. Are you interested in knowing how the women grapple with the situation? For that, you will need to watch the drama movie yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Women Talking on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix doesn’t house ‘Women Talking’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives on the streaming giant, including ‘The Lost Daughter.’ Although it is not about an isolated religious community, it focuses on a woman and her unsettling past.

Is Women Talking on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Women Talking’ on other platforms as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you can browse through Hulu’s catalog and find some similar movies to watch, such as ‘Martha Marcy May Marlene.’

Is Women Talking on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Women Talking’ in its extensive collection of movies and TV shows. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much as the streaming giant makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, like ‘By the Grace of God.’

Is Women Talking on HBO Max?

No, ‘Women Talking’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But you do have the option to check out similar movies that the streamer houses, such as ‘The Tale,’ ‘First Reformed,’ and ‘The Color Purple.’

Where to Watch Women Talking Online?

‘Women Talking’ has been exclusively released in theaters, which simply means that there is currently no way for you to watch the movie online. However, if you wish to watch the drama unfold on the big screen, feel free to check out show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Women Talking For Free?

As mentioned above, it is unfortunate that ‘Women Talking’ is unavailable on any of the digital platforms. This also means that you cannot stream the film for free at the moment. All you can do is hope that it lands on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we encourage our readers to always pay for the relevant subscriptions to get access to their favorite content rather than resort to unethical means to do the same.

