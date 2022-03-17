Is X on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Ti West, ‘X’ is an erotic slasher movie that follows a film crew visiting a desolated farmhouse to shoot an adult movie. However, things turn violent when they are caught in the act by the hosts. The gripping narrative is backed by some stellar performances by the cast, comprising Mia Goth (Maxine), Martin Henderson (Wayne), Brittany Snow (Bobby-Lynne), Jenna Ortega (Lorraine) and Kid Cudi (Jackson). Paying homage to some of the classic 70s grindhouse films, ‘X’ has received a positive response from critics. Curious to know more about the movie and where you can watch it? We have got you covered!

What is X About?

Set in 1979, ‘X’ revolves around a group of young filmmakers that head to one of the secluded farmhouses in rural Texas to film an erotic movie. But little did they know, their process would be hindered by the not-so-welcoming hosts. The hosts take a special interest in the young crew and as the night gets darker, so do their intentions. Soon, the young guests find themselves in a violent fight to save their lives. If you have a thing for slasher horror films, here are all the ways you can watch ‘X!’

Is X on Netflix?

No, the erotic slasher film is not included in the expansive collection of movies and TV shows on Netflix. But fans of the genre can instead watch ‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994‘ and ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ — both these movies involve the common theme of violence and bloodshed like ‘X.’

Is X on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime subscribers will have to search for ‘X’ in other streaming platforms as it is not available on the streamer. In case you wish to watch something similar, you can catch ‘The Lighthouse.’ The Robert Eggers directorial might not follow the same storyline as that of ‘X’, but the horror aspect is what makes it just as gripping.

Is X on Hulu?

No, the Ti West directorial is not available to stream on this streaming giant. Instead, you can feed your slasher and horror-loving self with some similar alternatives such as ‘A House on the Bayou‘ and ‘We Need to Do Something.’

Is X on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max doesn’t have ‘X’ in its library of countless movies and TV shows. However, subscribers to the platform can turn to similar alternatives, including ‘American Psycho‘ and ‘From Dusk Till Dawn.’

Where to Watch X Online?

Having originally premiered on March 13, 2022, at South by Southwest, ‘X’ exclusively released in select theatres on March 18, 2022, by A24. Hence, the erotic slasher movie is not available to watch online or buy on-demand on any digital platform. However, for those who cannot wait to watch it, you can catch the movie on the big screen by booking your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream X for Free?

Since the film received a theatrical release, ‘X’ is not available for online streaming yet. So, if you wish to watch the slasher movie for free, you will have to wait for its availability on the subscription platforms. However, we encourage our readers to respect the art of cinema and always pay for the content they wish to consume instead of resorting to any illegal means.

