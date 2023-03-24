Is Yellowjackets Season 2 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Yellowjackets‘ is a psychological thriller drama series that revolves around a team of high school girls soccer players who get into a plane crash while heading for a national tournament. Stranded in the wilderness on their own, the teenage girls try to stay alive and survive everything that comes their way. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the thriller show features stellar onscreen performances from the likes of Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, and Ella Purnell. With the release of the sophomore round, you might be interested in getting a detailed account of what’s to come and where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 About?

In the second season, the Yellowjackets are seen trying to survive through the winter, with the tendency of their hunger and desperation taking control of them and dictating their actions. Also, scenes from 25 years later include all the survivors reflecting upon the times they were stranded in the wilderness and contemplating if they are the cause of the darkness that resides within themselves. With so much to look forward to in season 2, you must be excited to watch the show yourself. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Yellowjackets Season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 on its expansive platform. Thanks to the streaming giant’s collection of movies and TV shows though, there are plenty of similar shows at your disposal, including ‘The A List‘ and ‘The Society.’

Is Yellowjackets Season 2 on HBO Max?

No, ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 is not a part of HBO Max’s extensive catalog of content. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because you still have access to other alternatives on the streamer, such as ‘Station Eleven‘ and ‘Pretty Little Liars.’

Is Yellowjackets Season 2 on Hulu?

You can get access to ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 on Hulu by including the Showtime add-on to your current Hulu plan. In order to know more about the same, you can head over here! You can also put your regular subscription to good use by turning to similar drama series on the platform, like ‘Lost.’

Is Yellowjackets Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 is unavailable on Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering, you can choose to include the Showtime add-on to your current plan in order to watch the show’s second season. You can get more information about it from here! Meanwhile, regular subscribers can check out other alternatives that the streaming giant houses. We recommend you watch ‘The Wilds.’

Where to Watch Yellowjackets Season 2 Online?

‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 is available for streaming on Showtime’s official website and Paramount+’s official website (with the Showtime add-on). Besides that, it is accessible with the Showtime add-on on FuboTV, Spectrum on Demand, and YouTube. Moreover, the show can be streamed on DirecTV and YouTubeTV.

How to Stream Yellowjackets Season 2 For Free?

Fortunately, Showtime and YouTubeTV offer a 7-day free trial to their respective new subscribers. On the other hand, DirecTV provides its new users with a five-day long free trial. So, you can take advantage of any of these offers and stream ‘Yellowjackets’ season 2 for free. With that said, we request our readers to always pay for the relevant subscription to watch their favorite content and avoid using illegal methods to do the same.

