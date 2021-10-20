Is Young Justice Season 4 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Developed by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman, ‘Young Justice‘ is an animated superhero series that follows a group of teenage sidekicks with extraordinary powers who have mundane teenage problems to deal with when they are not fighting dangerous villains. The show captures their struggle to prove themselves as superheroes and establish themselves as dependable allies in the fight against evil. Based on a comic book of the same name by Todd Dezago, Todd Nauck, and Lary Stucker, the series first premiered on November 26, 2010, and is now in its fourth season- titled ‘Young Justice: Phantoms.’ Curious to learn more about its latest installment or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

In the season 3 finale, Victor Stone, who has been looking for a cure for the New Gods’ technology all this time, finally begins to embrace his superpowers and decides to use them to save the people he cares about. Therefore, he eventually joins the outsiders. Meanwhile, Forager, the alien bug-man, finally gets the opportunity to go back to New Genesis. Even though he really misses his home and wants to return someday, he can’t forget how his friends on Earth have helped him. Furthermore, he likes the fact that he can make a difference in people’s lives with his work as a superhero, so he decides not to go back and reveal his alien identity to the people instead.

In the last moments of the finale, a waitress wearing the ring of the Legion of Superheroes makes an appearance. In season 4, it is likely that the team of time-traveling teen heroes, i.e., the Legion of Superheroes, will be seen in action, fighting alongside teen heroes of Earth. Meanwhile, some of the fan-favorite characters will take some time off to rest and relax while others fight the villains. When faced with an unexpected hurdle in their path, the heroes may consult the royalty.

Netflix subscribers will have to check for ‘Young Justice: Phantoms’ on other platforms since it is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now. If you have a subscription to the streamer, then we recommend watching ‘Yasuke‘ or ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood.’

No, Hulu’s current catalog of television shows and movies does not include ‘Young Justice’ season 4. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch ‘My Hero Academia‘ or ‘One-Punch Man.’

Although ‘Young Justice’ season 4 is not included in Amazon Prime’s current offerings, one can still purchase the show’s first two seasons on the platform to re-watch them.

In September 2020, it was officially announced that ‘Young Justice’ is moving to HBO Max from the upcoming installment. The first two episodes of the latest season were released on the streamer on October 16, 2021. The latest episodes will be released every Thursday, and you can watch them here.

‘Young Justice: Phantoms’ is not available on Disney+, and it’s unlikely that it will ever be included in the streamer’s current catalog. People with a subscription can instead watch shows like ‘X-Men‘ or ‘Spider-Man.’

‘Young Justice’ season 4 is exclusively streaming on HBO Max. People who wish to watch previous installments can head to video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, YouTube, Vudu, and iTunes. AppleTV, DirecTV, and Xfinity also have earlier seasons of ‘Young Justice’ in their catalogs.

Since HBO Max no longer offers a free trial and ‘Young Justice’ season 4 is exclusively streaming on the platform, it is currently not possible to watch the latest episodes of the animated show for free. We encourage our readers to always watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

