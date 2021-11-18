Is Zeros and Ones on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘Zeros and Ones’ is a thriller movie that features Ethan Hawke, Cristina Chiriac, Dounia Sichov, Korlan Madi, Phil Neilson, Valerio Mastandrea, and Mahmut Sifa Erkaya. Set on one dangerous night in the Italian capital of Rome, the film recounts the story of a brave soldier who is enlisted to foul an impending terrorist attack that can potentially blow the Vatican to bits.

With no time to come up with an intricate strategy against a violent group of savages, the protagonist must turn to his instincts in moments of uncertainty. If you love action-packed movies with unexpected twists and turns, then you should not miss out on ‘Zeros and Ones.’ Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Zeros and Ones About?

J.J. is a soldier who is immediately called up one night to the Italian capital of Rome to investigate and stop the impending terrorist bombing that can potentially hurt a large number of people. As soon as he reaches ground zero, he knows that his rebel brother, who is currently imprisoned, possesses the knowledge and the understanding that can ultimately be critical in accomplishing the mission.

While desperately seeking his release, J.J. inspects and navigates the now empty and darkened streets of the capital with the hope that he can find a small clue to solve the complex puzzle of the terrorist attack. His investigation leads to several unexpected and ominous encounters as the soldier struggles to protect the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church from falling. But with just a few hours in his hand, can J.J. pull off his suicidal mission?

Is Zeros and Ones on Netflix?

No, the Ethan Hawke-starrer is not available on the streaming giant. Netflix subscribers looking for somewhat similar movies can watch ‘Outside the Wire‘ or ‘Bright.’

Is Zeros and Ones on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to check for the film on other platforms since ‘Zeros and Ones’ is not available on the streamer. We recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Beirut.’

Is Zeros and Ones on Amazon Prime?

Although the Abel Ferrara directorial may not be part of Amazon Prime’s current offering, the film is probably going to be available on the platform as on-demand content. Therefore, you must check Amazon’s official website for the film in the coming months. In the meantime, Prime subscribers can stream ‘Flight Of The Phoenix.’

Is Zeros and Ones on HBO Max?

Since ‘Zeros and Ones’ is not available on HBO Max, subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Blackhat‘ or ‘The 15:17 to Paris.’

Where to Watch Zeros and Ones Online?

The Abel Ferrara directorial is accessible for streaming on popular VOD platforms such as Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. The film is also available as on-demand content on Spectrum and DirecTV. So, you have a number of options if you plan on streaming the movie from the comfort of your home. However, if you plan to watch the movie in theater, then you can book your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Zeros and Ones for Free?

Unfortunately, you cannot stream the Ethan Hawke-starrer free of cost since it is only available as on-demand content as of now. We encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

