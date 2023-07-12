Is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is a horror action anime that is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The show centers on the zombie apocalypse in Japan that turns ordinary life of the citizens upside down. While most people are understandbly distressed by the situation, 24-year-old Akira Tendou who has lived an unfulfilling life until now sees this as a chance to live the remaining of his days on his own terms. This marks the beginning of his adventure-filled days at a time of crisis that challenges Akira in unthinkable ways. In case the premise sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about the show then you have come to the right place. Here’s all the streaming and other details of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.’

What is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead About?

24-year-old Akira Tendou is done with his life despite being so young. He is currently working in a very exploitative company and lives in a trash-filled apartment somewhere in Japan. Although he likes his beautiful co-worker Ootori, Akira has not managed to ask her out despite knowing for a while now. When everything in life starts looking less appealing to him, a zombie apocalypse descends on Japan, changing everything within a few days. Akira, who has not felt alive for years, now sees this as an opportunity to live every single day on edge without ever worrying about going back to work.

Is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Netflix?

‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ is accessible for streaming on Netflix. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes here.

Is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Hulu?

Interestingly, the comedy-horror action anime is also available on Hulu. Subscribers can stream the show in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.’ People who are looking for something will probably enjoy watching ‘Happy Sugar Life.’

Is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on Crunchyroll?

Apart from Netflix and Hulu, the latest episodes of ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’ will also be available on Crunchyroll. So anime fans who are excited to stream horror anime can find all the latest episodes here.

Where to Watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Online?

Unfortunately, the horror comedy series is not accessible on any other platform apart from the ones mentioned above.

How to Stream Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead for Free?

Hulu comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Crunchyroll offers a 14-day time period for its potential customers to experience its services. People who wish to watch the anime free to cost can use the aforementioned offers, provided they stream all the episodes in the trial period itself. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

