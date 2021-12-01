It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ is notoriously known for touching upon sensitive issues and themes told by a group of problematic people. This concept has appealed to everywhere who is waiting for the fifteenth season to arrive. Likewise, the gang at Paddy’s Pub will now take on relevant issues such as the debilitating aftermath of the pandemic. If you want to know more about what the first episode of the new season has in store, here is everything we know about it!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 1 Release Date

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15 episode 1 will release on December 1, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FXX. The current season has eight episodes in total. The half-hour-long episodes are expected to release weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the first episode of season 15 when it releases on FXX at the date and time mentioned above. The episode will be available on FX’s official website. Moreover, you can also watch the episode the following day on Hulu. You can use live-streaming options such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum. Additionally, previous seasons are available on several VOD platforms. They are Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 1 Spoilers

The main concern of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15 will be the considerable amount of time the gang has spent away from each other. So besides acknowledging that, the fifteenth season will also shed light on how they have been adjusting to the new circumstances. Apart from that, the COVID-19 will play a huge role in the upcoming season and highlight everything that happens in the year 2020. Moreover, the gang will struggle to find their way in this new world.

The guidelines are changing faster than anybody can stay aware of, as Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank will try to adjust with their lives. Presently, they would also have to acknowledge the cold hard facts and conclude who they’ll become in the social disturbance that is 2021. Across the range of eight locations — and the Atlantic Ocean — we will observe them deal with it in an unprecedented manner. In the first episode titled ‘2020: A Year in Review,’ the gang will look back on 2020 to legitimize their various PPE credits as it adds to the mayhem of the past political year in a way that was never expected. Here’s a trailer you might like!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Cast

Creators Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton are ready to reinhabit their roles as Mac and Dennis, respectively. Apart from that, Kaitlin Olson and Charlie Day will also make a comeback as Dee and Charlie. Whereas Danny DeVito will return to play Frank Reynolds. Other recurring cast members most likely to return are Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress and David Hornsby as Cricket.

Read More: Shows Like Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia