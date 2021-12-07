It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode is all about the Gang taking on a new project where Owens proves himself to be the star. In the midst of creating their new brainchild, they spew out their hilarious opinions on Hollywood and racism. There is an elaborate account of everything that takes place in the latest episode in the recap. In case you are updated with the happenings of the second episode and are wondering about the release date and other details of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15 episode 3, we have got your back.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 3 Release Date

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15 episode 3 will release on December 8, 2021, at 10 pm ET on FXX. It will be followed by the fourth episode of the season. The current season has eight episodes in total, and the network releases half-hour-long episodes in sets of two every week on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the third episode of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15 when it releases on FXX at the date and time mentioned above. The episode will be available on FX’s official website. Moreover, you can also watch the episode the following day on Hulu. You can use live-streaming options such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Spectrum. Additionally, previous seasons are available on several VOD platforms. They are Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3, titled ‘The Gang Buys a Roller Rink,’ will showcase an important moment in Dennis’ past where he had become privy to the workings of Frank’s business. The truth is gruesome enough to perhaps scar him, even if just for a few moments. In the meantime, Dee is about step into Hollywood with excitement in her heart. Charlie and Mac might lose their jobs due to problems that will surface in next week’s episode. Check out its promo right here!

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7,’ Dee, Charlie, Mac, Dennis, and Frank decide that it is time to shoot ‘Lethal Weapon 7.’ The Gang is disturbed at the fact that their first two unofficial franchise entries have been taken off from the library collection except for Dennis, who is humbled by their decision to keep the series in the first place. They think that their only solution is to create another movie, and in the process, they have a hard time adjusting to the changing rules of Hollywood.

Dennis heads the pre-production meeting, while Mac presents a hilarious speech about making mistakes filled with moments of irony. Apart from that, he is also proud of himself for not applying shoe polish to play Roger Murtaugh this time. Dennis then realizes that their perception of the Black community is a bit skewed. They then recast Murtaugh with one-time antagonist Pepper Jack, further proving Dennis’ claim that the Gang has limited experience talking to Black people.

Therefore, each member decides to impersonate one Black celebrity that fits the theme of their movie. Owens acts as Danny Glover while Owens recreates Roger Murtaugh’s emotional speeches with absolute zeal and fervor. Sunny and Mac are impressed with Owens, which is why they let him take the creative wheels. His documentary earns considerable applause, but the Gang is pissed at him for criticizing them throughout the act.

