Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland for Amazon Prime, ‘Jack Ryan’ is a political action thriller series that is based on the ‘Ryanverse’ series by Tom Clancy, who is best known as the writer behind a series of insanely popular video games. The show follows the eponymous CIA agent Jack Ryan as he gets plunged into the vortex of a tumultuous global political landscape – investigating a series of fraudulent bank transfers conducted by someone with ties to the Islamic extremist organizations or trying to survive in a politically polarized Venezuela.

After its release in August 2018, the enthralling drama has gone on for two seasons so far. Upon the show’s premiere, it has been lauded by both audience and critics – while critics hailed the show for its nuanced and complex plotline, John Krasinski’s (‘The Office US’) articulate portrayal of the titular role did not go unnoticed by the fans. Amidst speculations regarding a prospective third season, the fans are getting impatient. If you are wondering about the release date and other production details of ‘Jack Ryan’ season 3, we have your back.

Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date

‘Jack Ryan’ season 2 premiered on October 31, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video, where the whole of the season landed on the same day. The season packs eight episodes with an average runtime of 40 to 64 minutes per episode.

Jennifer Salke, the Amazon studio head, announced the renewal of ‘Jack Ryan’ for a third season on February 13, 2019, months before the second season’s premiere. In October of the same year, Paul Scheuring took the helm of the show. However, he conspicuously decided to step down from the production at the turn of the year “after discovering he wasn’t a good fit.” Vaun Willmott of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ fame took the role following Scheuring’s departure. Throughout 2020, the official Twitter account of ‘Jack Ryan’ has shared provocative tweets that indicate the show’s return.

"It's an interesting place to start season 3." Spoilers ahead: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Season 2 finale. #JackRyan pic.twitter.com/3Qk0myaNZG — Jack Ryan (@jackryanamazon) February 27, 2020

However, as we all know, there have been some sporadic developments after that – the film industry, as much as any other, has been devastated by the COVID imposed curfews and restrictions. As the big-budget show has previously taken the production team to far-flung locations, the pandemic proved to be a huge blow for the creators and showrunners. Well, fans would be delighted to know that production on season 3 commenced in October 2020 in Rome, Italy. If the show concludes filming and post-production by late 2021, we hope for ‘Jack Ryan’ season 3 to hit the screens sometime in early 2022.

Jack Ryan Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

We can expect to see John Krasinski taking up the role of the titular character Dr. Jack Ryan. Wendell Pierce will most likely reprise the role of James Greer, but as Greer has opted out of fieldwork following his heart condition, we don’t know whether we will see him teaming up with Jack anytime soon. However, the showrunners have hinted at a return of the duo back onto the field.

In other regular roles, we should see John Hoogenakker (Matice), Naomi Rapace (Harriet), Mena Massoud (Tarek), and Daniel Kash (Shelby). Among new faces, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (‘Blindspot’) has been tapped into the role of Elizabeth Wright, the station chief. There’s a high chance that Abbie Cornish might not make a comeback following the death of her character Cathy Mueller in the previous season.

Jack Ryan Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Jack Ryan’ season 2 follows Ryan and Greer through multiple close-call situations, and in the finality of the season, the civil war in Venezuela reaches a boiling point after a canceled election. Dr. Cathy Muller dies in the season finale, leaving Jack to make some crucial decisions about his future.

While it has not been revealed what season three of the popular web series has in the bag, what we do know that the series deals with international political crimes. So we are hopeful that the new season will take us to more exotic locations to unfold another spine-chilling mystery. As the show is based on the ‘Ryanverse’ series of Tom Clancy, the third season will be based on another novel in the series.

