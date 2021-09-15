Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 6: Renewed or Canceled?

Netflix’s ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ follows a father-son exploring new places together. In this exciting travelogue series, high-spirited Jack takes his reserved old man Michael to different corners of the world, hoping to bond and see eye-to-eye on matters, something they both need to work upon. Their experiences are always replete with unusual but enjoyable experiences, which are the primary source of appeal for this show.

Other than that, their differences in opinion give the series a jocular twist, unlike travel documentaries in general. The show initially dropped on September 22, 2017. Ever since it has impressed audiences worldwide, and now that the fifth season has ended, fans are curious about the next one. So here’s everything we know about the sixth season!

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 6 Release Date

‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ season 5 released in its entirety on September 14, 2021, on Netflix. The third season has 3 episodes ranging from 32-59 minutes each.

With regards to the sixth season, here’s what we know. The fifth season of the show has been declared its final season. After traversing multiple countries and continents, Jack decides to give his father a tour of the United Kingdom in the fifth and final season. Other locations traveled in the show include South East Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia), Eastern Europe, the American west, and Australia.

Despite its reputation of being blatantly scripted, fans still have warmed up to the hilarious exchanges and the entertaining chemistry between Jack and Michael. This is perhaps why they have been hosting other shows together for a long time. A few of them include ‘Backchat’ on the BBC and a one-off show called ‘Christmas With My Father.’ The latter is a live show based on the festivities observed at Christmas. Considering that, ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ should have been renewed for another season.

However, as far as TV shows are concerned, the primary driving factors happen to be viewership ratings and the intent of the creators and showrunners to continue rolling out more content. After a few seasons, the show was gradually on its way to becoming a staple on Netflix, especially during the pandemic when the entire world was forced to remain locked inside their homes.

Hence, ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ season 6 stands officially concluded. The news might come as a shock to fans who have been actively following the show over five seasons and have gotten used to it. However, we can’t entirely rule out the possibility of Jack and Michael making a comeback with another travelogue on Netflix or any other network/streaming giant interested in taking it up.

However, if you’re looking for similar shows, then you can find several top-notch travel documentaries on Netflix such as ‘The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes,’ ‘Larry Charles’ Dangerous World Of Comedy,’ David Farrier’s ‘Dark Tourist,’ ‘Somebody Feed Phil,’ and many more.

