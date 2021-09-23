Jaguar Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Jaguar’ is a Spanish spy action drama series set in the 1960s. It follows a Holocaust survivor on a mission for revenge, who finds that she is not alone in her hunt for Nazi war criminals. Isabel soon becomes part of an elite group of agents that track Nazis escaping from Germany in an attempt to bring them to justice. However, the mission is arduous as the Nazis they target still wield significant power in Spain.

From creators Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, the espionage show deals with an intriguing time in history and uses it to paint a narrative chock full of action and suspense. First released in September 2021, the show’s freshman season ends on a mixed note which hints that there is more to come. So, can we expect to see more of Isabel and her band of Nazi-hunting agents? Here’s everything we know about ‘Jaguar’ season 2.

Jaguar Season 2 Release Date

‘Jaguar’ season 1 premiered on September 22, 2021, on Netflix. All six episodes of the season released simultaneously, each with a runtime between 37 to 51 minutes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it has been greenlit or not. However, fans should not give up hope as there are hints that a follow-up season could eventually come about. For one, the first installment ends at a point where the central character, Isabel, is just beginning to get into the groove of things and finally seems to understand the weight of her responsibility. Therefore, there is a lot of untapped character development that still remains in the narrative. Season 1 also closes with the main antagonist at large, which hints at a bigger story arc than the one covered.

Additionally, the rich area of the World War II aftermath that the show explores is rife with intriguing situations and real-life individuals that could potentially inspire the show’s characters (as seen in season 1). This means that there is certainly no shortage of material and a multi-season narrative seems quite possible for a show of this caliber. Therefore, despite the mixed reviews that ‘Jaguar’ has so far garnered, there is a lot of potential for the show to pick up and become a crowd favorite.

Netflix has been particularly successful with Spanish shows, with the likes of ‘Money Heist‘ keeping global audiences engaged for many seasons. This brings us to possibly the most significant factor in the renewal of ‘Jaguar,’ namely its audience engagement. There have been no official announcements partly because Netflix is reviewing the show’s viewership. If it garners enough eyeballs, the show will most likely be greenlit for another round. If that happens relatively soon, we can expect ‘Jaguar’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Jaguar Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 1 centers around Isabel (Blanca Suárez), who finds her revenge plot intercepted by undercover agents Lucena (Iván Marcos), Castro (Óscar Casas), Sordo (Adrián Lastra), and Marsé (Francesc Garrido). The main antagonist is the Nazi Otto Bachmann (Stefan Weinert). Additionally, the supporting characters include Ilse Bachmann (Julia Möller), Franz Zierreis (Lorenz Christian Köhler), Aribert Heim (Jochen Horst), and Ramos (Maria de Medeiros).

Young Isabel (Alicia Chojnowski) also plays a significant role in the storyline. In the potential season 2, we can expect all of these characters to appear once again, with the notable exception of Adrián Lastra’s Sordo, who seemingly dies in the season 1 finale.

Jaguar Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 introduces Isabel, who lost her family in the Nazi concentration camps and is now on a mission to exact revenge on the former Nazi war criminals who have made Spain their new home. She is accosted by a group of agents led by Lucena, who convinces her to join them in bringing escaping Nazis to justice rather than just killing them. Their first mission is to capture the notorious Nazi doctor Aribert Heim, which leads the agents and Isabel down a treacherous path as they try to break into the upper echelons of the Nazi groups. After multiple fiery standoffs, Aribert is finally apprehended. But Lucena is captured by the Nazi leader Otto Bachmann who proceeds to torture him.

The potential season 2 might see Isabel becoming more comfortable in her role as a Nazi-hunting agent and will likely focus on her attempt to rescue Lucena while trying to kill Otto. In all probability, other well-known Nazi war criminals will also be introduced. Therefore, the remaining agents might find themselves on more arduous missions to try and capture them alive and bring them to justice.

