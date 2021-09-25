Jailbirds New Orleans Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix found some ground-breaking success with its documentary series franchise ‘Jailbirds,’ which depicts the lives of a group of prison inmates. It can be seen as a real-life, behind-the-scenes, and grittier take on the streaming giant’s hit comedy-drama ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ The first installment premiered in 2019 and received glowing reviews from critics, with the viewers praising the emotional nature of the narrative.

The latest installment in the franchise titled ‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ recently debuted on Netflix and reinvigorated the audience’s interest in getting an intimate look at prison life. The new series focuses on the female inmates at the Orleans Justice Center and the drama that unfolds due to the complicated dynamics between them. If you enjoyed the docuseries, you must be wondering whether there will be a Jailbirds New Orleans episode 4 or a ‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ season 2. Here’s all we know.

Jailbirds New Orleans Season 2 Release Date

‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ arrived on September 24, 2021, on Netflix. The series contains three episodes that are 38-42 minutes in length, and all episodes dropped on the service the same day. Upon its release, the series received mixed reviews from critics, with some finding it too dramatic and voyeuristic.

Currently, the makers of the show have not confirmed a second season for the New Orleans-based show. Netflix is also holding its cards close to its chest with respect to the show’s renewal. While it is still early days to definitively rule out a sophomore season, chances are the makers might choose to focus on an entirely new prison in the next installment.

Therefore while we might not get a ‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ season 2, we are likely to receive a new installment in the ‘Jailbirds’ franchise. However, since there is no official news on the show’s future, we will have to wait and see if it gets a traditional second season.

If ‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ exceeds all the viewership expectations of the streaming service, a follow-up season could be announced by Netflix in the coming months. Assuming production on the new installment commences by the year’s end, we will likely see a prospective ‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ season 2 release sometime in 2022.

Jailbirds New Orleans Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ features real inmates and guards from the Orleans Justice Center, such as Harley Himber (in prison for drugs and trespassing) and Magen Hall (arrested for second-degree murder, armed robbery, and obstruction). Timanisha Taylor (convicted for multiple felonies such as aggravated assault and home invasion) is another one of the inmates.

The series also features Jamie Evans (charged with burglary and theft), Heather Tredick (serving a sentence for possession of crack and parole violation), and Julie Raffray (arrested for drug possession and second-degree murder). It also features the prison’s correctional officers, such as Lieutenant Picard, Captain Steele, Sergeant Stamps, and Deputy Hunter.

In the second season, we are likely to continue seeing most of the correctional officers while inmates such as Hall, Evans, Tredick, and Raffray could also feature. Inmates like Juicy, Crystal, Amber, Laura, and Byrielle, who briefly appear in the first season, might feature more prominently in season 2. Himber and Taylor are unlikely to appear as they were both released from prison at the end of season 1. We could also see some new faces among the show’s cast.

Read More: Best Prison TV Series on Netflix Right Now