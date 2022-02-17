Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Netflix’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Triligy’ is a documentary series that presents an incredibly compelling portrait of the artist’s life and career. After all, it delves deep into Kanye’s – or Ye’s – creative process from the earliest days to showcase precisely how he went from an up-and-coming producer to an international hitmaker.

This three-part production was almost 20 years in the making, which is why it can only be described as a personal as well as an exhaustive account of the rapper’s experiences within the industry. So now that its first episode – or rather Act I – has finally premiered, let’s find out what elements of Kanye’s background will its subsequent long-form installment chronicle, shall we?

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act II Release Date

‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Act II is set to release on Netflix on February 23, 2022, at 12 am PT or 3 am ET, precisely a week after the debut episode landed on the platform. As mentioned above, this limited series is spread out across three feature-length installments, meaning that it has a total runtime of nearly five hours and that the final act, Act III, will air on March 2, 2022.

Where to Watch Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act II Online?

Since ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ is a Netflix original documentary, the only way you can watch all its acts without any issues is on the global streaming service, right here. Unfortunately, because the outlet doesn’t offer a free trial period in the United States of America as of writing, you will have to pay the monthly subscription fee for access to any content. With that said, the good thing is that you can use Netflix pretty easily on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, or any other compatible streaming devices such as Chromecast, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act II Spoilers

The second installment of ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,’ aptly entitled ‘act ii: PURPOSE,’ will likely pick up right from where ‘act i: VISION’ left off — with Kanye West finally being signed by Roc-A-Fella as an artist rather than just an in-house producer. In other words, with the help of raw footage, we’ll get to witness his journey as a recording artist and how he got his big breakthrough following a horrific car accident. He’d fallen asleep behind the wheels on a fateful evening in 2002, causing a head-on crash with another car and leaving him with a shattered jaw.

However, his injury inspired him to such an extent that Kanye ended up writing “Through the Wire,” which he recorded in a studio with his jaw still wired shut owing to reconstructive surgery about two weeks later. Along with the actuality of all this, we can also expect to see the rapper’s move to California, his view of himself as a hip-hop star, his mental health struggles, and an even closer look into his loving relationship with his mother, Donda West, in act II.

