MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ is a reality series that follows 7 housemates who spend a month cooped up in a fancy Miami beach mansion. It is a spin-off to the original ‘Jersey Shore’ franchise that documents the wild adventures of this wild bunch of free-spirited party animals as they live life to the fullest.

So the successor reunites 7 of its regular cast members- Mike, Pauly D, Ronnie, Vinny, Nicole, Jenni, and Deena — who have gradually matured over the course of the last five years. It is this change in the franchise’s emotional landscape that is so appealing to the fans who are now waiting for the next season. In that case, here is all we know about ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 5!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Release Date

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 4 premiered on November 19, 2020, on MTV and will conclude its run on September 2, 2021. The season has 29 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

With regards to the next season, here’s what we know. On September 9, 2021 (the day when the last episode of season 4 aired), MTV confirmed another season of this entertaining reality series. In the last season, we mostly saw the roommates quarantining at a resort, but that didn’t stop the show from receiving good ratings. Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi also enthusiastically informed that she would be returning for another wild season.

The reality star had been a recurring cast member in season 4 because she wanted to law off after the wedding speech mishap at Angelina Pivarnick’s reception. Now, she is back from her retreat and is back in her element, ready to entertain us. She also revealed that the filming has already started, and she has been shooting “as much as she can.” However, her schedule consists of frequent trips owing to her responsibilities as a mother who wants to be present for her kids.

Snooki called her limited presence a lengthy version of “a mental health day” that every working person occasionally needs. Now that she is back, we can expect the events in the upcoming season to proceed with full force despite other controversies (related to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro) that have taken root. Ronnie was arrested for inflicting domestic violence upon his now fiancé Saffire Matos. Following that incident, the entire cast refused to film with him, believing he is mentally unstable.

However, they are back now with the exception of Ronnie and have been toiling away on the set since the first week of August 2021. The fourth season took around four weeks to complete its filming and subsequently dropped in November the same year. Considering that, we expect ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ season 5 to release sometime in late 2021.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The housemates for season 4 included Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Snooki’s comeback as of now has been confirmed, while we are unsure whether Ronnie would return.

Reports suggest that he has been away from the set of season 5, which is odd because the rest of them have been actively filming. Back in May, Ronnie had himself declared that he would be stepping away from the limelight to tend to his mental health issues, but a few months later, he revealed that he was sober and ready to return. So we might see him towards the end of season 5.

Read More: Are Ronnie and Saffire from Jersey Shore Still Together?