JK Simmons to Star in Prime Video Series ‘Embassy’

Prolific actor J. K. Simmons is all set to take on his next “political role”! The Cinemaholic can confirm that he will star in the upcoming Prime Video political drama series ‘Embassy.’ Filming will take place between September 7 and December 11 this year in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Rom Lotan wrote the screenplay, and Adolfo Kolmerer and John Strickland will direct. The plot follows a US diplomat and a British SAS soldier, former lovers with a complicated past, who join forces to protect a defecting Russian General at the American Embassy in London when Russian mercenaries raid it. The duo must constantly figure out ways to keep the general safe in the hours leading up to his extraction to the US.

JK Simmons recently reprised his role as Raymond King in the action thriller ‘The Accountant 2,’ starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. Before that, we saw him as a buffed-up Santa Claus, AKA Nick, in the Christmas action comedy movie ‘Red One,’ co-starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson. You can also spot him in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2,’ Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night,’ the action comedy movie ‘The Union,’ featuring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, and the thriller ‘You Can’t Run Forever,’ all of which came out in 2024.

For those wondering if he has been a part of TV shows lately, Simmons played Franklin in Prime Video’s ‘Night Sky,’ about a couple whose backyard is a gateway to a deserted planet; Jackson Pepper in ‘Die Hart,’ centering on a fictional version of Kevin Hart who wants to become an action star; George Zax in Prime Video’s ‘Goliath,’ about a disgraced lawyer who goes after the legal firm that expelled him; and William “Bloody Billy” Barber in Apple TV+’s ‘Defending Jacob,’ about assistant DA Andy Barber (Evans), whose son is charged with murder. Simmons also voiced Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in the Prime Video animated superhero show ‘Invincible.’ His fans remember him as Dr. Emil Skoda from NBC’s ‘Law & Order.’

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, previously served as the production base for ‘Cuckoo,’ ‘Trunk: Locked In,’ and ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’

Read More: Kit Harrington and François Civil to Star in BBC’s ‘A Tale of Two Cities’